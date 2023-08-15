Four AAC schools set to join the Pac-12 expansion as George Kliavkoff looks for a last-minute revival: Reports

The Pac-12 expansion is set to take off in a dramatic turn of events. The survival of the conference within the college sports landscape is beginning to gain momentum against all odds. This will help preserve the over 100-year history and legacy of the league.

According to college football insider "MHver3" on Twitter, four schools from the American Athletic Conference have shown commitment to the Pac-12 expansion. Notably, an eight-school membership is enough to keep the Pac-12 alive.

The identity of the schools interested in joining the Pac-12 wasn't revealed. However, it is believed that SMU, USF, and Memphis are among them. The three universities deeply desire to become a Power Five school, and the expansion offers it.

The AAC could be forced to dissolve

Having four ACC schools willing to join the Pac-12 gives the Power Five league huge leverage. The Pac-12 and the ACC have been in talks over a potential merger, and this scenario potentially offers the Pac-12 the ability to exert influence during the negotiation.

This could force the AAC to consider voting for the conference's dissolution and facilitating the consolidation of its schools with the Pac-12. With 18 teams following the merger, the Pac-12 will again be on track in the college sports landscape.

The return of stability to the conference through expansion ensures the Pac-12 is back in business and opens the door to a new media deal. Reports suggest Apple is still interested in the league's broadcast rights, hoping to establish itself in college football.

Will the Pac-12 expansion consider the Mountain West?

The Pac-12 has reportedly talked with the Mountain West Conference about a potential merger. However, the negotiations haven't progressed much due to some complexities involved in the prospective consolidation.

The ideal scenario for the Pac-12 expansion is to handpick top teams from the ACC and MWC to join its fold. However, exiting the Mountain West in time for 2024 becomes a little complicated. The MWC schools must pay double the exit fee to leave the conference now.

Nonetheless, the Mountain West Conference remains an option for the Pac-12, and the league will explore the possibilities in its expansion plan. With the time ticking, the Pac-12 expansion has to move swiftly to ensure the conference's survival in college athletics.