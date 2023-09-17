From NBA champions to Hollywood moguls; list of all celebs who attended Deion Sanders' Week 3 Colorado game [In Photos]

The Prime Effect is a phenomenon like no other, and that was on full display once again when the Deion Sanders led Colorado Buffaloes took on in-state rivals the Colorado State Rams, led by Jay Norvell, for a fierce matchup.

There was a heavy buildup for the game, with the College Gameday broadcast setting up camp in Boulder, Colorado, for the first time since 1996.

As the evening drew on, fans were not left disappointed by the highly anticipated match, with a power-packed double overtime encounter lighting up the evening.

With such an electric atmosphere for the game and with the iconic status of Deion Sanders on full display, Folsom Field was graced by stars from all around the industry as many celebrities showed up to witness the greatest show in the country: The Colorado-Prime Time Show.

Celebrities from around the nation showed up to the game. The headliner, of course, was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who appeared on College Gameday alongside coach Deion Sanders. But joining his ranks were a legion of celebrities.

Rappers Master P, Key Glock, and Offset were just a few names from the music industry present at the game.

Even stars from the NBA graced Folsom Field with their presence, with NBA Legend Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat Star Kyle Lowry showing up at the game.

Sanders is delivering exactly as promised. Not only has Coach Prime delivered the Buffs to a 3-0 start to their season, but he has managed to draw more attention to the Colorado Football Program than ever before in its history.

How will Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes fair without Travis Hunter?

In the first quarter of the matchup against the Rams, Travis Hunter suffered an injury, the details of which are still unclear.

During a regulation play, Hunter suffered a violent hit from CSU Safety Henry Blackburn. While Blackburn was flagged for a penalty on the play, Hunter seemed to be in evident pain.

While he did return for a play, Hunter eventually left the game for good in the second quarter before being taken to a hospital.

With the star player for the Buffs expected to miss some time due to his injury, it will be interesting to see how it will impact Deion Sanders' title aspirations.

So far, the potential and offensive mastery of Shedeur Sanders have been on full display after his 4th quarter, and overtime heroics led CU to another win in last night's encounter. But a major piece of his success so far has been Hunter's superstar play.

Meanwhile, Sanders has said that Hunter is expected to be out for at least a few weeks. Till then, Coach Prime must continue to rally his troops if they hope to continue their success.