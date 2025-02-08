FSU football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Derrick Nnadi and more

The FSU Seminoles did not have a lot to cheer for this season. It was a disastrous year for them after a strong 2023 season. Fortunately for their fans, they will have some players to cheer for in the Super Bowl. Whether fans prefer to cheer for the Eagles or Chiefs, both have FSU alumni for fans to root for.

Although neither team has a superstar-caliber player from Florida State on their roster, they both have players. The Chiefs have one player from FSU on their roster, whereas the Eagles have two.

Let's take a look at the three former FSU players who will be participating in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Former FSU players playing in Super LIX

#1 Derrick Nnadi, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is a lifelong Chiefs player, having been drafted by the team in the third round in 2018. However, before he joined the Chiefs, he was a four-year member of the FSU Seminoles from 2014 to 2017. At that time, he was a stable force for the Seminoles during some strong seasons.

With the Chiefs, Nnadi has already won three Super Bowls. So, he will bring a wealth of experience to the game. Fans should not expect him to start though as he is slotted behind Tershawn Wharton on the depth chart on the defensive line. However, he has appeared in every game this year and should have significant playing time again.

#2 Josh Sweat, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive linebacker Josh Sweat played three seasons with Florida State before entering the NFL draft in 2018. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles and has been with the team ever since.

Since arriving on the team in the 2018 season, Sweat's role has steadily grown. He earned a 2021 Pro Bowl selection and is now a stable force in the starting lineup for the Eagles.

#3 Johnny Wilson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

23-year-old wide receiver Johnny Wilson is one of the youngest players in the Super Bowl. Wilson spent four years in college, with the final two being at Florida State in 2022 and 2023. His career led him to becoming a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2024.

Wilson has had limited playing time in his rookie year, only making five receptions on 15 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown.

