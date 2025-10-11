  • home icon
  FSU QB Tommy Castellanos launches no look deep pass for miraculous TD during electric faceoff against Pittsburgh

FSU QB Tommy Castellanos launches no look deep pass for miraculous TD during electric faceoff against Pittsburgh

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 11, 2025 18:29 GMT
Kent State v Florida State
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos launches no look deep pass for miraculous TD during electric faceoff against Pittsburgh

Tommy Castellanos closed the first half of the Florida State Seminoles' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a bang. The Seminoles' star completed a no-look deep pass for a touchdown to tight end Landen Thomas.

Here's the play:

The touchdown put the Seminoles ahead in what has been a close contest with the Panthers. Castellanos ended the first half with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Seminoles are looking to secure their fourth win of the current campaign and put an end to their current two-game losing streak. They'll fancy their chances after the break.

Tommy Castellanos is in the running for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Tommy Castellanos has helped his side to a 3-2 record entering Week 7 of the ongoing college football season. The dual-threat QB's performance has led to his inclusion in the top 25 watch list for the 2025 Golden Arm Award.

According to FSU Wire, Castellanos is part of the watch list for the award presented to the top upperclassman or senior quarterback on track to graduate with their class. He made the initial 58-player watch list curated at the start of the 2025 season.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Shedeur Sanders (2024), Jayden Daniels (2023), Mac Jones (2020), Marcus Mariota (2014), Eli Manning (2003), and Peyton Manning (1997). It's an award that has seen previous winners go on to achieve noteworthy success at the professional level.

Here's this year's top 25 watch list:

  • Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
  • Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Brendon Lewis, Memphis Tigers
  • Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
  • Chandler Morris, Virginia Cavaliers
  • Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils
  • Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
  • Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
  • Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs
  • Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
  • John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
  • Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs
  • LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies
  • Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals
  • Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones
  • Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears
  • Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

