FSU QB Tommy Castellanos launches no look deep pass for miraculous TD during electric faceoff against Pittsburgh

Tommy Castellanos closed the first half of the Florida State Seminoles' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a bang. The Seminoles' star completed a no-look deep pass for a touchdown to tight end Landen Thomas.Here's the play:The touchdown put the Seminoles ahead in what has been a close contest with the Panthers. Castellanos ended the first half with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Seminoles are looking to secure their fourth win of the current campaign and put an end to their current two-game losing streak. They'll fancy their chances after the break.Tommy Castellanos is in the running for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm AwardTommy Castellanos has helped his side to a 3-2 record entering Week 7 of the ongoing college football season. The dual-threat QB's performance has led to his inclusion in the top 25 watch list for the 2025 Golden Arm Award.According to FSU Wire, Castellanos is part of the watch list for the award presented to the top upperclassman or senior quarterback on track to graduate with their class. He made the initial 58-player watch list curated at the start of the 2025 season.Previous winners of the prestigious award include Shedeur Sanders (2024), Jayden Daniels (2023), Mac Jones (2020), Marcus Mariota (2014), Eli Manning (2003), and Peyton Manning (1997). It's an award that has seen previous winners go on to achieve noteworthy success at the professional level.Here's this year's top 25 watch list:Arch Manning, Texas LonghornsBehren Morton, Texas Tech Red RaidersBrendan Sorsby, Cincinnati BearcatsBrendon Lewis, Memphis TigersCarson Beck, Miami HurricanesChandler Morris, Virginia CavaliersDarian Mensah, Duke Blue DevilsDiego Pavia, Vanderbilt CommodoresDrew Allar, Penn State Nittany LionsFernando Mendoza, Indiana HoosiersGarrett Nussmeier, LSU TigersGunner Stockton, Georgia BulldogsHaynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsJoey Aguilar, Tennessee VolunteersJohn Mateer, Oklahoma SoonersJosh Hoover, TCU Horned FrogsLaNorris Sellers, South Carolina GamecocksLuke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting IlliniMarcel Reed, Texas A&amp;M AggiesMiller Moss, Louisville CardinalsRocco Becht, Iowa State CyclonesSam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun DevilsSawyer Robertson, Baylor BearsTaylen Green, Arkansas RazorbacksTommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles