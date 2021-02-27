Furman Paladins vs VMI Keydets Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

One of the top teams in FCS football will battle a storied program on Saturday, when No. 10 Furman Paladins will go on the road to face VMI Keydets for a 1:30 p.m. EST kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and local radio affiliates.

Furman's season is already off to a strong start, as they defeated Western Carolina, 35-7, last week. It was an offensive explosion for Furman, which totaled 320 rushing yards and 213 passing yards.

Hamp Sisson 24 yard pass complete for Ryan Miller to score a TOUCHDOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/wMShyNhPZS — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) February 20, 2021

Saturday's game will be VMI's season opener, as its opening contest against Chattanooga was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. This will be a tough test for the Keydets right out of the gate.

Furman Paladins vs VMI Keydets Head-to-Head

VMI will be hard-pressed to stave off a repeat of last year's edition of this game.

Furman Paladins dominated VMI Keydets last season, winning 60-21. That game was one of two in 2019 that the team scored at least 60 points.

The Paladins have won the FCS football series' last five games and have a commanding 26-1 lead all-time over the Keydets.

Furman Paladins vs VMI Keydets Team News

Leading the Furman Paladins is head coach Clay Hendrix. He's coached the team since the 2017 season and is a former player and assistant coach with the program.

On VMI Keydets' sideline will be Scott Wachenheim. He was voted the 2019 SOCON Coach of the Year after leading the Keydets to five wins that season, the program's most since 2003.

Quarterback Hamp Sisson and tailback Devin Wynn headline Furman's roster. Sisson is a new starter with lots of potential, while Wynn eclipsed 2,000 career yards last week and is an All-SOCON running back.

VMI Keydets is led by quarterback Reece Udinski, who will transfer to Maryland after this season. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound signal caller will play a big role in VMI's offensive attack.

Devin Wynn 17 rushes, 104 yards, TD posts the sixth 100-yard game of his career. — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) February 20, 2021

Furman Paladins vs VMI Keydets Projected Starters

Furman Paladins:

QB: Hamp Sisson

RB: Devin Wynn

WR: Zach Peterson, Ryan DeLuca

TE: Ryan Miller

VMI Keydets:

QB: Reece Udkinski

RB: Korey Bridy

WR: Jakob Herres, Leroy Thomas

TE: Jon Tobin

Furman Paladins vs VMI Keydets Prediction

It's near-impossible to bet against this Furman Paladins offense, especially against a team that hasn't yet played a down this season.

VMI's defense will be put to the test early against Furman, which notched 33 first downs and 91 total plays against Western Carolina.

Led by tailback Devin Wynn, Furman is a strong running team, with 10 players having carried the ball against Western Carolina. VMI's linebackers and linemen will have to dig deep to stop the run, or it's going to be a long day.

The Furman Paladins will rack up yards and scores against VMI Keydets, which will struggle to contain their offense. VMI may keep it close early, but not for long.

Expect to see a lot of backups take the field, as this FCS football game will be over shortly after it begins.

Prediction: Furman Paladins 42, VMI Keydets 14

