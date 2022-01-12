Eagle-eyed fans spot Georgia player wearing “Alabama National champs” cap after beating Alabama in the National Title game

Number 3 Georgia rallied to beat number 1 Alabama 33-18 for their first national title since 1980. For star linebacker Nakobe Dean, it’s a dream come true to win on college football’s biggest stage. The fact that he wore the wrong hat did not seem to faze the young player at all. After the game, videos and photos captured Dean wearing a “National Champs” hat with the Alabama “A” instead of the Georgia “G.”

Nakobe Dean did not seem to notice the mistake nor did he let it keep him from celebrating his college team’s big win. At the post-game press conference, he was able to confirm that he now has the right hat on. For the game, Dean had four tackles and helped the Bulldogs come from behind to beat their conference rivals. He finished the season with 72 tackles, 6 sacks, and two interceptions. The All-American football player and Butkus Award for college football’s top linebacker will certainly find himself on an NFL team in the near future.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Nakobe Dean laughs and points at his hat during the post-game presser: "I have the right hat on now!" Nakobe Dean laughs and points at his hat during the post-game presser: "I have the right hat on now!" https://t.co/I6Y13BlPdv

Forty-one years is a long time to go between national titles, and the Bulldogs delivered themselves from their decades-long drought with a dominating win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldog’s defense toughened up when it mattered, and they, along with Nakobe Dean, walked away with their biggest win to date against their SEC rivals. The losing team’s unfulfilled championship gear is usually donated overseas, but in this case, Dean might want to keep the “A” as a fun keepsake

