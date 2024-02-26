Georgia State football coaching staff: A look at Panthers' leaders under reported new head coach Dell McGee

The Georgia State Panthers have brought in Dell McGee, a former Georgia Bulldogs running back, as their new head coach of the program. McGee replaces Shawn Elliott, who left to join South Carolina as their tight ends coach.

McGee has an excellent track record as an assistant coach and recruiter for the Bulldogs. And with his hiring, the Georgia State Panthers will be looking forward to a successful season under his guidance.

But what does Dell McGee's coaching staff look like at Georgia State? Let us have a look at the other members of the coaching staff who will be working with McGee to lead the Panthers on the field.

Georgia State Panthers coaching staff

Given below is the complete list of the Georgia State Panthers' football coaching staff that is currently employed under the program:

Head Coach: Dell McGee

Offensive Coordinator/ Quarterbacks: Trent McKnight

Defensive Coordinator: Chad Staggs

Assistant Coach, Assistant Secondary/Cornerbacks, Antreal Allen

Assistant Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, Arketa Banks

Assistant Coach: Tight Ends, Dan Ellington

Assistant Coach- Wide Receivers, Quinshad Davis

Assistant Coach, Offensive Line, John Holt

Assistant Coach, Inside Linebackers, Brian Landis

Assistant Coach, Defensive Line, Allen Smith

Head Strength Coach: Mike Sirignano

Associate AD, Sports Medicine & Nutrition, Bob Murphy

Assistant AD, Football Operations, Steve Wojcikowski

Director of On-Campus Recruiting/Player Personnel: Ginny Thompson

Director of High School Relations: Matt Brennan

Football Video Coordinator: Chantel Audaine

Equipment Manager: Nathaniel Simon

Graduate Assistant: William Hunter

Dell McGee expresses gratitude toward Kirby Smart after being announced as Georgia State's new head coach

In his official statement, Dell McGee thanked Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for his guidance and his journey as a head coach. He went on to talk about his plans for turning the Panthers into a program that can go on to win championships in the future.

"I've spent 20-plus years coaching in Georgia. As a native of this state, this opportunity to develop student-athletes here has always been the blessing I knew I was preparing for.

"I am forever grateful for Coach Smart and the University of Georgia for supporting me in my dream of being of a college head coach. Georgia State is primed for success. As a premier institution in the best city of America, I can't wait to lead the football program as we compete for Championships," McGee said.

Can McGee build the Panthers into a championship-winning program?

