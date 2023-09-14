Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

Georgia Tech head to Ole Miss to play the Rebels in Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia Tech is 1-1 on the season. After losing their Week 1 game at home 39-34 to Louisville, they beat South Carolina State 48-13 at home in Week 2.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is 2-0 after starting their season with a 73-7 rout of Mercer at home in Week 1. They followed that up with a 37-20 road win over Tulane in Week 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Although the Rebels are 2-0 on the season, head coach Lane Kiffin says he's worried about their run game, which has struggled so far:

"Yeah, I'm highly concerned. That's very unusual for us. I don't remember the inability to run the ball at all. They did a great job, but obviously, it has a lot to do with us, and that's everybody.

"It takes everybody to have a really good running game. We definitely look to improve there, and that's a major issue and one that I don't think anyone would have guessed."

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss head-to-head

Ole Miss leads the head-to-head series 3-2. The first time the Rebels played was in 1946. This is also the first time the Yellow Jackets will play at Ole Miss, as three of the games were Bowl Games, while the others were at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss prediction

The Ole Miss Rebels are -18-point favorites at home against Georgia Tech. The over/under is set at 63.

Ole Miss' win over Tulane was a statement-making one, as quarterback Jaxson Dart has been solid so far this season. The Rebels run game has been a concern, but with their passing offense clicking, it hasn't been noticeable.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is led by Haynes King at quarterback who has had success, but their defense is a major concern. Louisville's offense was able to attack the Yellow Jackets' secondary and run defense to pull off the road win.

Eventually, Ole Miss' offense should be too much for Georgia Tech in this matchup as Dart will be able to pick apart this defense.

Prediction: Ole Miss 44, Georgia Tech 10

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ole Miss -18

Tip 2: Under 63

Poll : Do you think Ole Miss will cover the spread? Yes No 0 votes