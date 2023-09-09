Who is Ole Miss' starting QB today? Exploring Rebels' QB depth chart ahead of Week 2 game vs. Tulane

Jaxson Dart was the Ole Miss' starting QB in their week one blowout win against Mercer where he threw for 334 yards resulting in four touchdowns. But he wasn't the only signal caller to get significant minutes.

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked No. 20 in the AP poll, and their game against Tulane, who is ranked No. 24, is one of the most exciting week two matchups.

Coach Lane Kiffin revealed that Jaxson Dart would start at quarterback for Ole Miss versus Tulane.

"Jaxson played really well and, like I've said, had a really good camp and spring," Kiffin said. "So, he's the starting quarterback. I've said all along we're extremely excited about that room, the depth in that room."

The Rebels QB will come up against his opposite number, highly regarded Michael Pratt who has made waves with his week one performance against the South Alabama Jaguars where he threw for 294 yards resulting in four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins, one of the wide receivers benefitting from Dart being the Ole Miss' starting QB heaped praise on the signal caller after the Mercer game.

"I think Dart's grown tremendously over the offseason," Watkins said. "That first game, the first half, was a testament to that, really. You see him going through his reads, not forcing the ball. He played a really, really good game, a complete game."

Ole Miss' starting QB: Exploring the options between Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard

The Ole Miss' starting QB job is by no means a guarantee for Jaxson Dart as both backups had the chance to take the field in their week one clash against Mercer, unlike most teams who did not have that luxury.

The blowout win against Mercer gave the Ole Miss football coach a chance to play both backup Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard.

Sanders completed 8 of his 14 passes for 134 yards which resulted in two touchdowns when he came on. On the other hand with his limited game time, Walker Howard completed three of his four attempted passes for 56 yards.

Lane Kiffin commented on the Ole Miss QB depth chart after the Mercer game.

"That position has been dramatically improved like you saw [with] the play from all three guys that went in."

The Ole Miss Rebels will face off against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, September 9 at the Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana with a scheduled kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. ET.