How to watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels started off their season in the best possible fashion, blowing the Mercer Bears away, 73-7. Next up is a clash against a ranked opponent in the form of Tulane.

Tulane Green Wave started off their season with a routine 37-17 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

Tulane finished last season with a 12-2 overall record, and a 7-1 AAC record, and also won the AAC championship game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Their season culminated in a Cotton Bowl triumph over the much fancied USC Trojans. They were ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll, which was the highest rank for a program from a non-Power Five conference.

The Rebels have had the better of this fixture in the recent past with 10 straight wins, with the last one coming in 2021 when they beat the Green Wave 61-21.

Lane Kiffin's outfit is ranked No. 20 in the AP poll against Tulane's No. 24. The Rebels are slight favorites for what should be a close game.

Expand Tweet

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Tulane on?

The Rebels versus the Green Wave game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN Plus and FuboTV.

When and where are Ole Miss and Tulane playing?

The Rebels will play the Green Wave on Saturday, 9 September, at the Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 9 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Who will be the starting QB for Ole Miss against Tulane?

Jaxson Dart will be the starting quarterback for the Rebels. He put in a complete performance against the Mercer Bears, completing 18-of-23 passes for 334 yards, resulting in four touchdowns.

Who will be the starting QB for Tulane against Ole Miss?

Michael Pratt earned plaudits for his week one performance against the South Alabama Jaguars. He completed 14-of-15 passes for 294 yards, resulting in 4 touchdowns.

In 35 of the 36 games he has been involved in, Pratt has thrown a touchdown pass. He sounded pretty relaxed after the attention he garnered with his near flawless performance.

“We took what was there — and there was a lot there,” Pratt said “The offensive line did a great job holding up, keeping guys out of my face and the receivers did a phenomenal job winning and just made everything really easy for me.”

The matchup against his opposite number, Jaxson Dart, will make this game one of the most intriguing ones in week two.