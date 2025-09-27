Georgia vs Alabama injury report: Updated list of all injured players' medical status for Week 5

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs will lock horns with the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Ahead of the Georgia vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the injury report for both teams.

Georgia vs. Alabama injury report for Week 5

Georgia OL Earnest Greene - Source: Imagn

For Georgia, the big injury concern is that offensive lineman Earnest Greene is out for Week 5 due to a lower-body injury. The hosts will also be without receiver Thomas Blackshear and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Malachi Toliver, both of whom are ruled out. Georgia tight end Ethan Barbour is ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury, which requires surgery.

The good news for the Bulldogs is that right guard Juan Gaston is no longer on the injury report. Even UGA's linebacker Chase Linton is no longer on the injury report.

Here is the full list of Georgia's injury report:

Tight end Ethan Barbour: Out (ankle)

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear: Out

Offensive lineman Malachi Toliver: Out

Offensive lineman Earnest Greene: Out (leg)

Meanwhile, Alabama running back Jam Miller appears to be healthy to face Georgia. Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan is listed as probable for Saturday's Week 5 game.

Here is the full list of Alabama's injury report:

Defensive lineman Tim Keenan: Probable (ankle)

Tight end Danny Lewis: Probable (undisclosed)

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman: Out (lower body)

Linebacker Jah-Marien Lathan: Out (neck)

