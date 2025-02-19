Harold Fannin Jr. NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Bowling Green TE

After a dominant season, Bowling Green Falcons tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFLDraftBuzz.com ranks Fannin as the 48th-ranked prospect and the third-ranked tight end. He recorded 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three potential landing spots for Fannin.

Harold Fannin Jr. NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have a major need at tight end as starting tight end Mo Alie-Cox is a pending free agent.

If Indianapolis decides to move on from Alie-Cox, using a second or third-round pick on Fannin Jr. makes a lot of sense. A tight end is key for the Colts, as Fannin Jr. can be a big-body receiver for Anthony Richardson as well as being a safety blanket.

The Colts need to give Richardson as many weapons as possible and a big-body tight end like Fannin Jr. makes a lot of sense.

#2 Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers could also use a tight end and selecting Fannin Jr. in the second or third round is smart.

LA used Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly as their tight ends in 2024. However, the Chargers need an upgrade and Fannin Jr. would be that.

Jim Harbaugh loved tight ends at Michigan and Fannin Jr. has shown a good ability to block and be a good pass catcher. Giving Justin Herbert more weapons and a middle-of-the-field option like Fannin Jr. makes a lot of sense.

#3 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are expected to release Taysom Hill which makes the tight end a need for the Saints.

Harold Fannin Jr. would be a great Day 2 pick for the Saints as he could be a top receiver for the team. The Saints need to add more weapons on offense and Fannin Jr. fits the bill.

