The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious awards a player can win at the college football level. Although the history of the award is dominated by quarterbacks, there have only been two linemen to claim the coveted honor.

The first time a lineman won the Heisman was in 1936 when Larry Kelley won the trophy. Kelley played for the Yale Bulldogs from 1934 to 1936 but refused to play professional football and instead became a teacher.

In 1999, he sold his Heisman at an auction for a whopping $328,110. Sadly, Kelley committed suicide on June 27, 2000, just a year after parting with his trophy.

Leon Hart from Notre Dame was the last lineman to win the Heisman, claiming the award in 1949. He also helped the Fighting Irish to three national championships.

Hart went on to play in the NFL for eight seasons from 1950 to 1957, with the Detroit Lions winning three NFL championships.

He remains the only lineman to win three college football national championships and three NFL Championships. Hart tragically passed away on September 24, 2002.

Who was the last non-quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide WR DeVonta Smith

In the last 10 years, the Heisman Trophy has been won by quarterbacks on eight occasions. However, the most recent non-quarterback to claim the prize was DeVonta Smith in 2020.

Here's a list of the last 10 Heisman winners:

Caleb Williams, University of South Carolina, QB - 2022

Bryce Young, Alabama University, QB - 2021

DeVonta Smith, Alabama University, WR - 2020

Joe Burrow, Louisiana State University, QB - 2019

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma State University, QB - 2018

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State University, QB - 2017

Lamar Jackson, Louisville University, QB - 2016

Derrick Henry, Alabama University, RB - 2015

Marcus Mariota, Oregon State University, QB - 2014

Jameis Winston, Florida State University, QB - 2013

