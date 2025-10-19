"He should be absolutely embarrassed": Calls mount for Steve Sarkisian to give up play calling after Texas offense struggles massively vs. Kentucky

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian (Image Source: IMAGN)
College football fans stormed social media to call for changes in Texas' offensive playcalling after coach Steve Sarkisian struggled mightily in Saturday's SEC 16-13 overtime win against Kentucky.

No. 21 Texas only came up with 179 total yards and eight first downs during the game, yet they edged the Wildcats, who couldn't capitalize on the Longhorns' inabilities despite having the longer time of possession and yardage.

This forced fans to react to Sarkisian's struggles, asking the veteran coach to give up the offensive playcalling assignment to another coach to change Texas' fortunes this season.

An unsatisfied fan has given up on Texas' chances to make the college football playoffs. He doesn't believe that Sarkisian would give up the position.

The Longhorns' defense was battered all game long, but held its own against the Wildcats. They accumulated 89 total tackles, with Anthony Hill Jr recording 12 tackles, including eight solo tackles, and an interception.

Michael Taaffe had 10 tackles (five solos) and Jelani McDonald came up with nine solo tackles, as the crew made amends to Arch Manning's offensive struggles downfield.

Manning went 12 of 27 for 132 yards and had -1 rushing yards in 11 carries. Quinrevion Wisner rushed for only 37 yards and one touchdown to lead Texas' rushing offense, who could only generate 47 yards from 28 carries.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

