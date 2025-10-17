"He isn't even a UGA fan": CFB fans debate over College GameDay guest picker announcement for Week 8 matchups

By Geoff
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:23 GMT
American country singer Jely Roll (Image Source: IMAGN)
American country singer Jely Roll (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans were divided over ESPN College GameDay's choice for the guest picker for Week 8 matchups in Saturday's coverage at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

The sports media giant and the college football pregame program confirmed on Thursday that country singer Jelly Roll will deliver his picks ahead of the Top-10 clash between No. 9 Georgia and No. 5 Ole Miss.

The choice left college football enthusiasts puzzled, with one fan commenting about Jelly Roll's neutral stance over his possible pick in the marquee matchup of SEC teams.

"HE ISNT EVEN A UGA FAN!!!!," the fan commented.
In previous reports, Jelly Roll has split his loyalty with Vanderbilt and Tennessee which caused fans to buzz about where his true allegiance lies. This caused fans to ignite further debate by questioning the pick.

One fan even lined up a list of famous Georgia-born celebrities that the sports network apparently turned down to get the country music artist for its college football pregame show.

Other fans connected the link between Jelly Roll and College GameDay host and former Indianapolis Colts punter/kickoff specialist turned sports analyst Pat McAfee.

Another user offered his take on how the sports program works as of the moment.

College GameDay has brought different celebrities as its picker for its featured game of the week. Jelly Roll joins Sabrina Ionescu, Theo Von, LaVar Arrington, Matthew Tkachuk, Candace Parker and Trae Young in the list of personalities who served as celebrity guest pickers this season.

The artist will give his picks for some of the top games of the day along with the show's hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit.

Georgia vs Ole Miss 2025 College Football Week 8 live TV and streaming details

The Georgia-Ole Miss 2025 college football showdown will kick off on Oct. 18, 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the game on live television. Chris Fowler is tasked with the play-by-play commentary along with Kirk Herbstreit.

Fubo will offer the Bulldogs-Rebels SEC clash on live stream.

No. 5 Ole Miss stakes its unbeaten record this season against No. 9 Georgia in a marquee SEC clash that could likely affect the college football playoff landscape.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels are 3-0 in the SEC and 6-0 overall while the Bulldogs are 5-1 (3-1 in the SEC). Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss will lock horns with Georgia counterpart Gunner Stockton in a highly-awaited clash between arguably two of the top signal-callers in the SEC this season.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

