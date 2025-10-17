"He isn't even a UGA fan": CFB fans debate over College GameDay guest picker announcement for Week 8 matchups

College football fans were divided over ESPN College GameDay's choice for the guest picker for Week 8 matchups in Saturday's coverage at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.The sports media giant and the college football pregame program confirmed on Thursday that country singer Jelly Roll will deliver his picks ahead of the Top-10 clash between No. 9 Georgia and No. 5 Ole Miss.The choice left college football enthusiasts puzzled, with one fan commenting about Jelly Roll's neutral stance over his possible pick in the marquee matchup of SEC teams.&quot;HE ISNT EVEN A UGA FAN!!!!,&quot; the fan commented.In previous reports, Jelly Roll has split his loyalty with Vanderbilt and Tennessee which caused fans to buzz about where his true allegiance lies. This caused fans to ignite further debate by questioning the pick.Volunteer Marine 1371! @MarineVol1371LINKDoes @OleMissFB or @GeorgiaFootball not have any famous people that @CollegeGameDay had to find a Vandy fan from Nashville to make the picks?Wheel @swaglikecaiIouLINKPicking a Tennessee fan for UGA vs Ole Miss. IntrestingDorina G @dorinaperryLINKHahahahahahahaha.... this is great, a known Vols and Vandy supporter. Lmao.... when he's done, can he slide on down to Tuscaloosa and take Greg McHomeroy's place calling the game??Nick @borumnickLINKWhat the hell does Jelly Roll have to do with UGA or Ole Miss?Negavol @darndestvolLINKJelly roll went from a Tennessee fan, to a vandy fan, back to a Tennessee fan, now he’s a Georgia fan?Taylor Greenhut @TGreenhutODLINKSo yall choose a Tennessee &amp; Vandy fan to be the GameDay guest picker for an Ole Miss @ Georgia game? Talk about being out of tune with your target audience.Edward “crawfish” Gilamore @NBAKingBellLINKPerfect choice for an SEC game. Unserious conference5127GATA @5127GATALINKSeriously?Fuck Jalen Thomeson @letsgo_eersLINKI don’t get it. He’s a Vol fan. Samuel L Jackson for example is a Dawg fan. Give him the gloryOne fan even lined up a list of famous Georgia-born celebrities that the sports network apparently turned down to get the country music artist for its college football pregame show.Michael Jones @MichaelJon53527LINKNice guy. Very talented. Am certain he will be fun and awesome. BUT…..ABSOLUTELY ZERO connection to either school. Couldn’t find a UGA alum celebrity? Honestly? Maria Taylor? Ryan Seacrest? Alton Brown? Bubba Watson? Dominique Wilkins? Todd Gurley? Benjamin Watson?Other fans connected the link between Jelly Roll and College GameDay host and former Indianapolis Colts punter/kickoff specialist turned sports analyst Pat McAfee.Jeff Milbury, J.D. @B1gTenBurnerLINKIf you like Pat McAfee you most likely also listen to Jelly Roll, making you worst person to ever existRobert Bruce @robertbruce76LINKI'm convinced that Gameday's celeb picks are now just part of Mcaffee's contract and they're just his friends. This season has been horrible. I'm sure you'll have Kid Rock next week.Hey berto @HeybertoLINKThis and Mcadoosh is why no one takes this show seriously anymore.Another user offered his take on how the sports program works as of the moment.SullenSerf @SullenSerfLINKCollege Gameday just does not care anymore about getting people who are actually fans of the teams that are hosting Gameday lmaoCollege GameDay has brought different celebrities as its picker for its featured game of the week. Jelly Roll joins Sabrina Ionescu, Theo Von, LaVar Arrington, Matthew Tkachuk, Candace Parker and Trae Young in the list of personalities who served as celebrity guest pickers this season.The artist will give his picks for some of the top games of the day along with the show's hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit.Also Read: &quot;Lane Kiffin cooking Kirby Smart like Thanksgiving dinner&quot;: CFB fans have wild reaction to Ole Miss HC trolling Georgia coach on live TVGeorgia vs Ole Miss 2025 College Football Week 8 live TV and streaming detailsThe Georgia-Ole Miss 2025 college football showdown will kick off on Oct. 18, 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the game on live television. Chris Fowler is tasked with the play-by-play commentary along with Kirk Herbstreit.Fubo will offer the Bulldogs-Rebels SEC clash on live stream.No. 5 Ole Miss stakes its unbeaten record this season against No. 9 Georgia in a marquee SEC clash that could likely affect the college football playoff landscape.Lane Kiffin's Rebels are 3-0 in the SEC and 6-0 overall while the Bulldogs are 5-1 (3-1 in the SEC). Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss will lock horns with Georgia counterpart Gunner Stockton in a highly-awaited clash between arguably two of the top signal-callers in the SEC this season.Read More: &quot;Shameless cheater,&quot; &quot;Should be fined&quot;: Kirby Smart flamed by fans for seemingly lying to referees over timeout call during Georgia-Auburn clash