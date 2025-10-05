"He was Prime Cam Newton this whole time": CFB fans dumbfounded over Nico Iamaleava's 294-yard, 5 TD performance in UCLA's win vs. Penn State

College football fans were amazed of the five-touchdown performance of UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the Bruins' upset win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.Iamaleava had 294 total yards — 166 passing yards with two touchdowns and 128 rushng yards and three TDs — to lead UCLA past Penn State and win its first game of the season after starting with four straight losses.Fans were stunned by his tour de force, leaving one user to compare Iamaleava to Carolina Panthers and Auburn great Cam Newton.&quot;He was Prime Cam Newton this whole time&quot; the college football fan wrote.Another fan hoped the young quarterback could turn into former Virginia Tech star Michael Vick to save UCLA's 2025 campaign and end with a winning season.Kiyan Peele @sportsbruh13LINKNeed him to be VT Mike Vick the rest of the season.A football enthusiast also noticed how the UCLA quarterback fit for the new gameplan introduced by new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel.Aaron ⚓🏀 ⚾️ 🏈 @bowling23LINKI'm glad Nico had a solid game. The new offensive gameplan looks like it was designed for himOne fans even threw in his NFL player comparison to the young signal-caller, liking him to former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick.VeryVegeta @VeryVegetaLINKhe was crazy. moves like kapernickHouse Money @HouseMoney25LINKOnly 166 pass yards? Damn.🏴‍☠️ @SawchonLINKHe gone Shine in the League just WaitTyrone Hill @phillyphan18LINKHe was ballin 🫡👊🏽Others gave reference to Iamaleava's former team, the Tennessee Volunteers.Timothy Shelton @Tshelton30LINKCongratulations to Nico and UCLA. This also helps the Vols in the polls so pretty sure most of our fanbase will be happy to see this for Nico today!Greg @BallerdogzLINKTennessee is in shambles. Someone check in on those hicksThe Anchor Man @TheAnchorMan24LINKTennessee really missed out on him.Nico Iamaleava and UCLA were aggressive from the start, grabbing a 27-7 lead at the half and weathered Penn State's second-half scoring blitz to give Penn State, who fell to Oregon last week, another heartbreaking defeat to drop to 3-2 (0-2 in Big Ten).