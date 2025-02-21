"He's been like a model citizen over there": CFB analyst heaps praise on Arch Manning over humble demeanor

Fans were hyped to see Arch Manning take the stage at Texas ever since Steve Sarkisian recruited him as a 5-star quarterback.

Manning was expected to start for the Longhorns after one year on the bench behind Quinn Ewers. Still, he had to wait for two years instead because Ewers decided to return for another year of eligibility.

Even though Manning spent limited time on the field, he impressed fans with his speed, accuracy, and talent in the 2024 college football season.

Talking about Arch Manning's down-to-earth personality at Texas, Josh Pate said:

"If you've ever seen him in person, you've watched him play, you understand, genetically, he didn't get short changed. That's another thing that matters," Pate said. (38:56 onwards) "You know, DNA matters a lot when it comes to your last name, and the very early indicator here that in the way he handles himself, it's textbook, Arch Manning, In reality, if he's as good as we think he'll be, Texas, would be willing to accept some baggage along with that because the reward at the end of the day makes it worth it.

"He hasn't had any baggage that we know about Arch man, he's been like a model citizen over there." (39:20)

Steve Sarkisian officially names Arch Manning the Texas starting QB

After waiting for his turn for two years, Arch Manning is set to lead the Longhorns to victory in 2025, as the Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian officially announced him to be the starting QB of the team this year.

"It would be pretty tough for me to say he's not going to be our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said. "He started for us a couple of games last year. Played really good football. Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback, you know? Quinn [Ewers] had been nicked up. So I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. I think he's ready for the moment. We have a pretty good team."

During an appearance on the "Up and Adams" show, Sarkisian praised Manning and shared that nobody works harder than him.

Sarkisian also said that Arch has his grandpa's athleticism and more swag than his uncles, Peyton and Eli.

