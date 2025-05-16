"He has a unique feel for the game": When Matt Rhule recounted why he chose Dylan Raiola to become face of the program

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has likely seen it all in his 27 years of coaching in college and the NFL. Having coached in a wide variety of roles and at the highest level, the former Carolina Panthers HC knows a good QB when he sees one, and Rhule needed a good QB for the 2024 season and beyond.
Rhule's first season with the Cornhuskers saw them go 5-7 (3-6 in the Big Ten), and the team struggled with a combination of Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg and Jeff Sims under center. Rhule felt Nebraska needed more at QB, and he felt Dylan Raiola could be integral to rebuilding the program.
In a July 2024 interview with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, Rhule outlined why five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola was so important. Rhule said Raiola brings a combination of talent, intelligence and work ethic, all of which were integral for being the face of the program:
“He has a unique feel for the game,” Rhule said (15:15). “He's really smart. You always hear Tom Brady and those guys talk about when you're best players, work the hardest you have a great team. Well Dylan's one of those guys who tries to work the hardest.”
In January 2023, Raiola named Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC as his top four schools. He committed to Georgia in May, but flipped to Nebraska in December and signed with the team.
Rhule felt Raiola had the ability to elevate Nebraska’s passing game, improve third-down efficiency and limit turnovers. Rhule said Raiola’s commitment answered a key question for the staff about whether the program could still attract national talent.
“He certainly has helped us raise the level of play,” Rhule said. “I think he's going to be a guy that all of college football knows.”
Dylan Raoila had a solid 2024 season with Nebraska, throwing for 2,819 yards, 13 TDs and 11 INTs as the Cornhuskers went 7-6 (3-6 in Big Ten). Matt Rhule will be expecting more in 2025, and Raoila's development will be something to keep a close eye on.
Dylan Raiola’s recruitment path to Nebraska
Dylan Raiola’s recruitment included two decommitments before he signed with Nebraska. He first committed to Ohio State in May 2022 but decommitted in December of the same year.
In May 2023, Raiola committed to Georgia, relocated to Georgia for his senior season to be closer to the program. Days before the early signing period, Raiola flipped his commitment to Nebraska. He said the decision was influenced by family ties; his father, Dominic, played for Nebraska, and his uncle, Donovan, is on the staff as an assistant coach.
The QB also pointed to his relationship with coach Matt Rhule and the game-day environment in Lincoln.
"Coach Kirby Smart and what he does with his program is hard to turn away from, but I just felt a tug in my heart," Raiola said (according to CBS Sports). "I felt God had other plans for me and that was going to Nebraska, to be a leader in that program and bring Nebraska back with my teammates. It can be special."
Raiola said he wanted to help rebuild the program alongside the 2024 signing class. Can Dylan Raiola lead Nebraska to the playoffs in the coming seasons?
