"His football IQ is on another level" - Illinois' Bret Bielema vocalizes on Jim Leonhard's appointment

Illinois head coach, Bret Bielema, announced on Tuesday, July 25, that the program had enlisted Jim Leonhard as a senior football analyst. Leonhard comes on board after serving as the defensive coordinator for Big Ten West rival Wisconsin Badgers for the last six seasons.

Bret Bielema lauded the tactical brilliance of Leonhard after he was asked what the latter could offer as an analyst to the Fighting Illini in the upcoming season.

“Jimmy's football IQ was at a different level. I first met with him as a player when I was a defensive coordinator," Bielema said.

The Illinois head coach was full of praise for the kind of impact Leonhard had on games while he was a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

"I remember I walked out of that meeting just like, wow, this guy sees the game extremely well. And then to be with him as a coordinator and him as our starting safety. He just had some presence and awareness of the game," Bielema added.

Bret Bielema revealed former Wisconsin head coach and athletic director, Barry Alvarez, telling him how exceptional Leonhard was. The 53-year-old also noted that Leonhard experienced an improved level of play after Paul Chryst promoted him to the defensive coordinator role.

“Coach Alvarez talked about how good he was and then when I saw Paul promote him to the coordinator and saw the way they started playing in my first year especially, it was just very impressive, what they did schematically and I knew that he was kind of the main key there. In the letter, obviously, you go back a long way with him," Bielema concluded.

Jim Leonhard's route to Bret Bielema's Illinois team

After the dismissal of Paul Chryst on October 2, 2022, Jim Leonhard assumed the role of interim head coach for Wisconsin. He led the team for the final seven games of the season and was a candidate under consideration for the permanent head coach position.

However, the Wisconsin Badgers decided to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati as their permanent head coach. Following this decision, Jim Leonhard left the Badgers after the end of the 2022 college football season, marking the end of his time at his alma mater.

The 40-year-old was reportedly in line for the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator role after Jonathan Gannon left to take the Arizona Cardinals head coach job. After speaking with the franchise front office, the former New York Jets safety eventually withdrew from consideration.

This presented a golden opportunity to Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. The coach and the program believe Leonhard has a lot to offer in his new role.