“How does that happen”: Deion Sanders poses tough questions over son Shedeur being snubbed off the Heisman race

Shedeur Sanders was coached by his dad, Deion Sanders, throughout his college football career. The 2024 Unitas Golden Arm Award winner starred for the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes under Coach Prime's watchful eye.

Following the 2024 season, when Coach Prime sat down with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on "Night Cap," the Colorado Buffaloes head coach had a question for Sharpe and Johnson at the event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know somebody with better statistics than everybody but one person as a quarterback. He won the Johnny Unitas Award but finished eighth in the Heisman. How does that happen?" Deion Sanders said.

"Oh, my bad, he's my son."

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Shedeur Sanders failed to crack the top five in Heisman Award voting. Instead, he finished eighth behind fellow quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (third), Cam Ward (fourth) and Bryson Daily (sixth). His teammate, Travis Hunter, won the award.

Expand Tweet

Is Shedeur Sanders a top 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

Despite finishing a surprising eighth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, Shedeur Sanders remains one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft. That Colorado Buffaloes star is widely projected to be one of the top three picks in the draft.

CBS Sports has Sanders off the board as the second pick, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sporting News and Pro Football Network have Sanders as the third pick. The only major publication with Sanders out of the top 3 is ESPN, which has Sanders as the sixth pick in its mock draft.

It shows how highly regarded Sanders is ahead of April's draft. The Cleveland Browns own the second selection, the New York Giants have the third pick and the Las Vegas Raiders own the sixth pick. All three teams need a new quarterback, and Sanders could be a solid addition for the present and future.

However, fans need to exercise some patience as there's still a while before draft night. Of course, pro days and the NFL scouting combine performances could affect players' draft stocks, and Sanders isn't an exception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.