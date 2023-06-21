How many children does legendary broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit have? A closer look at Chase, Tye, Jake, and Zak Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit leads a pretty simple life outside his broadcasting career. The famous ESPN analyst has raised a beautiful family together with his wife, Alison. The couple have four kids together, all of whom they have succeeded in raising to become fine young men. His first two sons are identical twins, Tye and Jake, followed by Zak and his youngest, Chase.

Kirk Herbstreit’s family is what you can call a football legacy family. His four sons are all following in his steps by committing to the sport at different levels. In this article, we shall take a closer look at Kirk Herbstreit’s sons and find out what they have been up to.

A closer look at Kirk Herbstreit's Children

Tye and Jake Herbstreit

Tye and Jake played high school football at Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tennessee. The twins proceeded to attend Clemson, where they joined the Clemson Tigers football team as walk-on athletes. After a while, Jake made the decision to focus entirely on his academics and transferred to Ohio State. Tye, on the other hand, still plays for the Tigers as a wide receiver.

Zak Herbstreit

Zak took after his brothers by also playing high school football at Montgomery Bell Academy. In 2021, he joined Ohio State Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on and played tight end for the football team.

Chase Herbstreit

Chase is Kirk Herbstreit’s youngest son. He attends St Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He plays as a quarterback and is in his sophomore season. Chase is projected to become one of the top prospects of the class of 2025 in the entire country.

Kirk’s children are all talented football players. With the exception of Jake, who has already left the sport to focus on something else, all of Kirk Herbstreit’s kids have a shot at becoming pro football players.

It would be erroneous to think Herbstreit’s sons are only limited to football. In fact, they are also involved in a number of other interesting activities. Tye and Jake, for instance, took part actively in the Clemson University Student Government Association. Their younger brother, Zak, plays in the Ohio State University Marching Band, while Chase is also a track athlete

