How many ex-wives does Deion Sanders have? All you need to know

While Deion Sanders has had a scintillating career in the world of football and baseball, the two-time Super Bowl winner hasn't had it so smooth in his marital life. Although his relationships have been the subject of public fascination, they haven't ended so well.

Deion Sanders has been married twice, and both marriages ended in divorce after a couple of years. The breakup with the two wives marked a time of trial for the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback. Notably, the marriages produced five children for "Prime Time."

First Marriage with Carolyn Chambers

Deion Sanders' first marriage was to Carolyn Chambers. The couple tied the knot in 1989, and their union lasted for around eight years, culminating in a divorce in 1997. “Prime Time” noted his first marriage ended when he was going through a dark time in his life.

During this difficult period in his life, Sanders attempted to take his own life by driving his car off a cliff, but miraculously, he survived the 30 to 40-foot fall. The marriage with Carolyn Chambers produced two children, a daughter named Deiondra and a son named Deion Jr.

Second Marriage with Pilar Bigger-Sanders

Sanders' second marriage was to television personality, model and actress Pilar Bigger-Sanders. The two got married in 1999. However, this union also encountered its share of troubles, and after a tumultuous period, the couple separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

The union between Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers-Sanders produced three children: two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, and a daughter named Shelomi. Their highly publicized divorce was marked by a contentious legal battle over child custody and family-owned property.

Is Deion Sanders married to Tracey Edmonds?

Following the end of his second marriage, Deion Sanders has been in a long-term relationship with television personality and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds. However, the two have not chosen to walk down the aisle, but remain together and have been supportive of each other.

Sanders and Edmonds initially crossed paths at a party hosted for a movie she was producing. Subsequently, the two convened for another meeting to explore the idea of working on a reality show together. This eventually evolved into a romantic relationship between the two.

Like Sanders, Tracey Edmonds had previously been in two high-profile marriages. Her first marriage was with the musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, back in 1992. It ended after 13 years before her short-lived marriage to Eddie Murphy.