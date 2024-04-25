How many FSU players will get picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Florida State Seminoles were one of the best teams in college football for the majority of the 2023 season and are parlaying that into the 2024 NFL draft. There are some significant players ready to take that next step and begin their professional careers.

How many FSU players will get selected in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Florida State Seminoles are expecting 10 players to be selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Let's take a deeper dive into all 10 prospects and what we should know about each player and their future.

Jared Verse, EDGE

Jared Verse is expected to be a middle-first-round draft pick, and he does not take a single snap. He had 36 quarterback hurries and 15 quarterback hits last season, while also finishing with 41 total tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a pair of pass deflections. Verse could be a strong pass rusher in the NFL as long as he does not get complacent.

Keon Coleman, WR

Wide receiver Keon Coleman will be a good wideout, as he finished 2023 with 50 catches for 658 yards (13.2 yards per reception) and 11 touchdown grabs. He is a strong wide receiver, but he does not have the agility to be a legitimate force to create separation. If he could do that a bit more, he would be a dominant receiver, but expect him to be selected in Round 2.

Braden Fiske, DL

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske has a great NFL IQ and could be a defensive tackle in a 4-3 defense. Last year, he finished with 43 total tackles and six sacks. Fiske had a great pass rush, as he had 19 quarterback hurries and was able to stop the run at an elite level. Expect teams to call him at the beginning or middle of the second round.

Trey Benson, HB

Running back Trey Benson has been doing pretty well as he has had back-to-back seasons of 990+ rushing yards and 140+ receiving yards. Last season, he finished with 156 carries for 905 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and 20 receptions for 227 yards (11.4 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown. Benson has great athleticism and explosiveness, so expect him to be a Day 2 selection.

Johnny Wilson, WR

Johnny Wilson will be a Day 2 pick and has great size at 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds. He stepped up as he posted 41 catches for 617 yards (15.0 yards per reception) with two touchdown receptions. Wilson had back-to-back seasons where he recorded 40+ catches and is an intriguing prospect for the red-zone threat that fades by itself.

Renardo Green, CB

Renardo Green could be a press coverage corner in the NFL in a man coverage system as CB2. He had 16 forced incompletions and should do incredibly well. Green finished with 43 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception and 12 pass deflections. Expect him to be a late third-round selection.

Jarrian Jones, CB

Cornerback Jarrian Jones could be a fringe NFL starting cornerback and showcased incredible talent last season, as his 90.1 Pro Football Focus grade was seventh among college corners. He finished 2023 with 25 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and three pass deflections. With an unbelievable 25.3 passer rating a year ago, expect him to be a legitimate slot cornerback taken in the third or fourth round.

Jaheim Bell, TE

Tight end Jaheim Bell has proven to be a solid player, as he finished last season with 39 catches for 503 yards (12.9 yards per reception) and a pair of touchdowns, as well as four carries for two yards (0.5 yards per attempt) and a rushing touchdown. He will be a player who can do a bit of everything but needs to improve his blocking and have a better feel for zone coverage.

Jordan Travis, QB

Quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome ankle injury to end his collegiate career but should be officially cleared. He went 207 of 324 (63.9%) for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Travis has been doing well for a while, and the injury dropped him off the board. He needs to work on his fundamentals but should be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

Fabien Lovett, DL

Fabien Lovett had a decent season for the Seminoles in 2023, recording 22 tackles with a sack and three pass deflections. Despite not getting many hits on the quarterback, he had 10 quarterback hurries and dominated against the run. Coming into the league at 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds, he will be a seventh-round selection and should be a rotational player playing in between the B gaps on the defensive line.

