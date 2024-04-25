How many Notre Dame players will get drafted in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain a college football powerhouse despite being an independent team. They have some players who are going to be hearing their names called in the 2024 NFL draft beginning on Thursday.

How many Notre Dame players will get picked in the 2024 NFL draft?

There will likely be eight players who are going to be drafted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish program. Let's discuss them, what should be expected and what they were able to do.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Alt, OT

Joe Alt is widely considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. He could be a top 10 pick due to his massive 6-foot-8, 322-pound frame. He was in the top three of Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle grades in each of the last two seasons and allowed just 15 hurries and five quarterback hits in his previous three years. Whatever team drafts him could have its blind-side tackle for the next decade-plus.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Also read: How many Alabama players will get drafted in the 2024 NFL draft?

Blake Fisher, OT

The opposite offensive tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish could also be a stud. He has to be quicker than he was in college to be able to stop pass-rushers. He is a strong right tackle and has to continue improving to be a solid player throughout his NFL career.

Audric Estime, HB

Running back Audric Estime had 210 carries for 1,341 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) with 18 touchdowns as well as 17 receptions for 142 yards (8.4 yards per catch) last season. Estime had a 94.2 PFF grade last season, which was third from the running back position. He was ninth in the nation with 892 yards after contact and should be a strong back, but he seemingly will be a short-yardage back.

Marist Liufau, LB

Marist Liufau has proven to be a dominant coverage linebacker. He's a strong downhill player and could be a good rotational inside linebacker. Expect to see him drafted sometime later on Day 2. Liufau has shown the ability to do decently well and could be a good player in the NFL.

Cam Hart, CB

Cornerback Cam Hart should be able to do well as he finished with 21 total tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections. He's dominant with a 67.1 passer rating against and allowed a little more than half of the targets. Hart has proven to be a tremendous corner with man coverage and played much better in the second half of the season.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has been a dominant edge rusher and does well against the running game. He had 10 quarterback hits and 22 hurries in 2023. Getting in an NFL weight room should help him get stronger because he is looked at as an outside linebacker.

JD Bertrand, LB

JD Bertrand is expected to be selected during the middle of the draft and should be a good prospect. The main issue is that he is undersized at 6-1, 233 pounds. Bertrand had a great season as he had 76 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five pass deflections. With a 77.7 passer rating allowed last season, he should be able to do well defensively as a rotational linebacker.

Sam Hartman, QB

Sam Hartman played six years in college football and has proven to be a force. He went 191 of 301 (63.5%) for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns to eight interceptions last season. He has some mobility but struggles with pressure in the pocket. He could be an outstanding quarterback in a clean pocket, but the NFL does not have that often. Expect him to be drafted on Day 3 and compete for a backup spot.

Also read: How many Michigan players will get taken in the 2024 NFL draft?