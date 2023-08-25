How many Heismans did Tim Tebow win? Exploring the college records of the former Gators QB

To say that Tim Tebow is one of the greatest college football quarterbacks ever is a massive understatement. The former Florida Gators signal-caller has been part of legendary teams that made their home turf, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, an absolute nightmare to play in during the mid- to late 2000s.

So, how many Heismans did Tim Tebow win? Well, we're going to answer that question here and see what he does with his trophies these days.

How many Heismans did Tim Tebow win?

The short answer is not exciting: just one.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as the leader of a Florida Gators team that wasn't spectacular. That 2007 squad finished 9-4, closing with a 41-35 Capital One Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines, under Urban Meyer.

But even if Tebow only won the Heisman once, it was the circumstance within which he won it that made his achievement legendary. The former Gators QB was the first sophomore to win the award. And that year, he was also only the third Gator to win the Heisman after Steve Spurrier in 1966 and Danny Wuerffel in 1996.

Is Tim Tebow deserving of his Heisman victory?

No matter what fans may have thought of Tebow, his Gators teams, his coach or his personality on and off the field, he definitely deserved the Heisman in 2007. And there are so many reasons why.

Only one other college football legend has ever won the Heisman twice: Archie Griffin of Ohio State. But Tebow was so close to winning his second in 2008, when he was hailed as the most efficient passer in the nation. Furthermore, he also set five NCAA, 14 Southeastern Conference and 28 University of Florida statistical records.

There are so many things you can say about Tim Tebow, but one thing is for sure: He was as deserving of the Heisman as anybody who ever won it was.

What is Tim Tebow doing with his Heisman now?

Many highly decorated athletes pepper their homes with their trophies. But not Tebow. His 2007 Heisman trophy, according to CBS Sports, is not even at his house.

That's because the former NFL player auctions it off every single year to raise money for charity. As of 2022, country singer Luke Bryan was the most recent owner of Tebow's trophy, but he's since auctioned it off himself. Another person who formerly owned Tebow's Heisman was TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford.