How many kids does Dre Kirkpatrick have? Taking a closer look at the family tree of the former Alabama cornerback

Dre Kirkpatrick will always have a place in the heart of Alabama Crimson Tide fans. Kirkpatrick committed to the Crimson Tide in 2009 as one of the most sought-after high school prospects and was rated five-star by Rivals and Scout.

By the time he bade the Alabama farewell to move to the NFL in 2012, he'd cemented a place in the history of the Tide.

Eleven years after drawing a curtain on his playing career at the Tide, Kirkpatrick's son is set to make history, following in his footsteps. Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. became the first legacy commit of Nick Saban's 17-year reign as Alabama HC.

Questions have been flying since Kirkpatrick Jr.'s commitment became news. Prominent among those questions is, how many kids does Dre Kirkpatrick have? It's a valid question. And the answer is that Kirkpatrick has only one child, according to all available information.

Dre Kirkpatrick's family tree and Alabama legacy

Dre Kirkpatrick was born on Oct. 26, 1989, to Charles and Kim Kirkpatrick in Gadsden, Alabama. His dad, Charles, is a pastor of a local Pentecostal church. Kirkpatrick grew up in a warm and loving environment which aided his quick development and helped build his confidence.

He developed an abiding love for sports at an early age and quickly distinguished himself as an athlete in high school. Kirkpatrick attended Gadsen City High School. He played high school football for the Gadsen City High School Titans, where he was teammates with Jerrell Harris and Kendall Kelly. The three also attended Alabama.

Kirkpatrick must have had his son while he was in high school and already playing varsity football. Information about the boy's mother has been kept private. Kirkpatrick's only known relative is his sister Chantae, whom he rarely speaks about. As of 2018, he was known to be dating Lexy Hight.

Little Dre has developed quite the habit of being like his dad. He currently schools and plays in the same high school where the senior Kirkpatrick played and schooled. And, unsurprisingly, he plays cornerback, where his dad has also excelled.

Kirkpatrick Jr.'s commitment to Alabama will continue his father's playing legacy at Tuscaloosa, which includes accolades such as two BCS national championship titles and two second-team all-SEC honors. Saban would also have the fortune of having coached a father and son pair in the Crimson colors.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will join Alabama as a part of its 2024 class.