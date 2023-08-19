Alabama football recruiting: Nick Saban lands commitment of first legacy player Dre Kirkpatrick

Alabama football recruiting took another step to bolster Nick Saban's roster with the commitment of Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. on Friday. He is Saban's first legacy recruit and is the son of former Crimson Tide and Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick Jr. worked out with Travaris Robinson, Alabama cornerbacks coach, in July and, in a peek behind Alabama football recruiting strategy, was invited to Nick Saban's office, who then offered him a scholarship.

Dre Kirkpatrick detailed his decision-making process after the eventful camp.

“I knew right about a week after Alabama offered that I was going there,” Kirkpatrick said. “I took a little time to think about it and weigh my options, but the atmosphere, the chance to win, the NIL opportunities, and me having an opportunity to play for Alabama led me to call T-Rob to commit. I knew it was where I wanted to go.”

He was courted by Missouri, Arkansas and Auburn but opted to play under the legendary Nick Saban. His father played in two national championship-winning teams under Saban after committing to the program in 2009.

In his commitment video, showing just how strong Alabama football recruiting is, Dre Kirkpatrick made himself an instant Bama hero. He faked wearing the Missouri colors before ripping them off and donning Alabama's Crimson Tide.

Kirkpatrick is a talented defensive back considered a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, according to On3. The 6-foot, 192-pound recruit is also the No. 48 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 129 safety in the class of 2024.

Kirkpatrick Junior explained to 247Sports why he chose Alabama over the other programs that wanted him.

“I remember talking to Coach Saban when I was younger. It’s a cool story to tell my family in the future,” Kirkpatrick said. “When I was like four or five. Relationships, NIL opportunities, location, winning, legacy. I have a good opportunity to build a legacy there.”

Where does Alabama football recruiting rank?

According to 247Sports, Alabama football recruiting has led the Crimson Tide to the No. 4 class nationally.

Dre Kirkpatrick is recruit No. 18 for Nick Saban's program in the 2024 cycle. He joins a stacked class that includes quarterback Julian Sayin who's considered a five-star prospect, according to On3.

Another five-star prospect that has given his commitment to Nick Saban and Alabama is cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.

Alabama football recruiting has been in direct competition with Florida State for the No. 3 class slot nationally. The clear leaders are Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs and Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes.