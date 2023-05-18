Ohio State 2024 QB commit replacement: How have the Buckeyes dealt with the Dylan Raiola to Georgia loss?

Coach Ryan Day has gone 42-6 in his short tenure with the OSU Buckeyes and his charisma even landed the 2024 class’ top recruit, Dylan Raiola. With the most sought-after high school football player announcing his commitment to the Ohio institution, coach Day’s 2024 recruiting class had the perfect foundation set.

This announcement even attracted other top athletes across the country. Shortly after Raiola, Ryan Day saw another 5-star recruit commit to Ohio State. Jeremiah Smith, the No.2 recruit for the 2024 class and the best wide receiver in the class, announced his commitment to the Ohio side.

Coach Day must have celebrated the thought of the dream quarterback and wide receiver duo in 2024, but Raiola’s recent announcement changed matters. A few days after Smith’s announcement, Dylan Raiola announced his de-commitment.

This was the second time in back-to-back years that OSU’s first commit for the class changed plans. Ty Lockwood started off their 2023 class announcement before switching to Alabama.

When Dylan Raiola announced his change of plans, not only was there speculation about his future, but this also led to repercussions for the Buckeyes. They were now a man short in their recruiting class and also dropped down to ninth in recruitment rankings.

However, Ryan Day’s reputation will always enable high-profile names to enter the OSU campus. In April, Air Noland announced his commitment to the 2024 recruiting class.

Noland, a Georgia native, is also a 6-foot-3-inch quarterback. He had big name teams chasing his signature before he decided on the Buckeyes.

Why Ohio State are bringing in Air Noland to replace Dylan Raiola

Though they may have missed out on the No.1 recruit for the class, Ohio State have managed to bring in a top athlete in Air Noland. Ranked in ESPN's 300 quarterbacks, he is the No.47 overall recruit.

Noland had a stupendous junior season for his high school team. He recorded 55 touchdowns and threw for over 4,000 yards, being intercepted only four times.

His commitment takes them to nine for the 2024 class. Of these, four are on the ESPN 300 list. Out of the nine, eight are offensive players, which goes to show coach Ryan Day has some massive plans for the future.

He will look to prove that the Dylan Raiola loss won't be a problem for the Buckeyes.

