Is Dylan Raiola related to ex-Lions star Dominic Raiola? All you need to know about Georgia QB's family

Dylan Raiola finally made his commitment to the University of Georgia on Monday, May 15. The Pinnacle High School quarterback has been rated as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He will now play college football with the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The talented signal-caller initially gave his word to Ohio State to play under Ryan Day and announced the commitment in May 2022. However, it appears the talented gunslinger changed his mind this year. He will start his freshman year at Georgia in the 2024 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs overcame competition from other reputable college programs to secure the commitment of the 6-foot-3 quarterback. These include Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon, and USC.

It's safe to say his parents also had a say in his decision to commit to the Bulldogs, but who exactly are Dylan Raiola's parents?

Is Dylan Raiola the son of former NFL OL Dominic Raiola?

Dylan Raiola was born to the family of Dominic and Yvonne Raiola on May 9, 2005, in Gilbert, Arizona. Dylan is the middle child in the family. He has an elder sister named Taylor and a younger brother named Dayton.

His father Dominic Raiola was a center who played his entire career in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Raiola Sr was drafted as the 50th overall pick in 2001 and went on to play 14 seasons in the League. His time in the NFL saw him play 219 games, starting 203.

Dominic Raiola played college football with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a program that was also after the commitment of his son. He became the first freshman offensive lineman to start a game for the program since 1991. His impressive three seasons at Nebraska saw the program retire his No. 54 jersey.

Matt Foster KETV @MattFosterTV In front of his Dad, and in the same stadium that his father's number is retired, 2024 QB Dylan Raiola ( @RaiolaDylan ) displayed the type of arm strength, touch and precision that'll have every major college program calling, including the #Huskers In front of his Dad, and in the same stadium that his father's number is retired, 2024 QB Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) displayed the type of arm strength, touch and precision that'll have every major college program calling, including the #Huskers https://t.co/1Iezc2i47t

In the fourth season of his NFL career, Raiola married his best friend Yvonne in 2004.

Yvonne Raiola is a native of Kailua, Hawaii, and had her high school education at Kamehameha High School before advancing to the University of Hawaii. She is also an athlete who played water polo in college.

Aside from Dylan's parents, his grandfather Tommy Raiola was also an athlete. During the 1970s, he played as a defensive lineman for the University of Miami. Unfortunately, his career was cut short in 1977 due to a shoulder injury.

Dylan is set to continue his family's legacy in college football when he joins Georgia in 2024. Rated a five-star prospect, there will be loads of expectations on him to make a name for himself with the Georgia Bulldogs.

