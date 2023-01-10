Now that the college football season is over, it's time to learn more about the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here is a revised list of the top 10 talents that NFL franchises should be keeping an eye on heading into the postseason:

#10 - Trenton Simpson - Clemson - LB

Trenton Simpson of the Clemson Tigers holds the trophy after defeating North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game

Trenton Simpson is the star linebacker for the Clemson Tigers. Simpson had an instant effect on the Tigers in his first year in 2020. His second year showed that he could be even more efficient, considering his all-around game. In the 2023 NFL draft, Simpson has the potential to be taken as one of the top linebackers, if not the first.

#9 - Quentin Johnston – TCU - WR

Quentin Johnston, who stands tall at 6'4, is a monster with a football in his grasp. His broken-tackle rate during his collegiate career is impressive, with 41 induced missed tackles on 97 total catches. He is another player that will be highly sought after by NFL teams in the draft.

#8 - Myles Murphy – Clemson - DE

DeeksView @DeeksViewOG Whatever. Trade down for a haul and draft Myles Murphy at pick 5-8 who will turn out to be the best DL in the draft anyways Whatever. Trade down for a haul and draft Myles Murphy at pick 5-8 who will turn out to be the best DL in the draft anyways

Myles Murphy is the second-best pass rusher in this draft class, thanks to his incredible explosiveness and strength for his stature. Murphy moves effectively to optimize his output and has excellent and quick reflexes.

#7 - Jalen Carter – Georgia - DT

Jalen Carter, one of the best prospects in the country, is skilled at defending both the rushes and throws. Carter, a 6'3, 300-pound man, moves amazingly well for someone his size.

In his senior year, he recorded 64 tackles and 12 sacks, helping his team win the state championship and earning references to Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

#6 - Kayshon Boutte – LSU - WR

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24



• Kayshon Boutte: 13.8%

• Quentin Johnston: 8.5%

• Marvin Mims: 7.9%

• Rashee Rice: 7.8%

• Jalin Hyatt: 6.7%

• Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 4.8% (2021)

• Zay Flowers: 4.4%

• Jordan Addison: 3.1%

Drop rates for top WR prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft:
• Kayshon Boutte: 13.8%
• Quentin Johnston: 8.5%
• Marvin Mims: 7.9%
• Rashee Rice: 7.8%
• Jalin Hyatt: 6.7%
• Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 4.8% (2021)
• Zay Flowers: 4.4%
• Jordan Addison: 3.1%
• Josh Downs: 2%

The Tigers' wide receiver, who helped LSU reach the SEC title game in head coach Brian Kelly's first season, is moving on to a higher level.

In this year's class, Kayshon Boutte is considered among the frontrunners for his job. Throughout his three seasons with the Tigers, he made 131 receptions. He accumulated 1,782 yards and 16 TDs while receiving the ball.

#5 - Michael Mayer - Notre Dame - TE

Tyler Horka @tbhorka



He leaves Notre Dame as the program's all-time leader among tight ends in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18).



He only needed three seasons to do it.



Truly the GOAT. Michael Mayer will skip the Gator Bowl and enter the NFL Draft.He leaves Notre Dame as the program's all-time leader among tight ends in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18).He only needed three seasons to do it.Truly the GOAT. on3.com/teams/notre-da… Michael Mayer will skip the Gator Bowl and enter the NFL Draft.He leaves Notre Dame as the program's all-time leader among tight ends in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18).He only needed three seasons to do it. Truly the GOAT. on3.com/teams/notre-da… https://t.co/VWFwpc1yYZ

Michael Mayer continues to be the top tight end in this draft class with his standard build, solid hands, and capacity to gain yards after a catch. He is suited for the NFL, given his height and understanding of the game. He not only serves as the offensive hub for Notre Dame, but also toils tirelessly in the rushing game.

#4 - C.J. Stroud - Ohio State - QB

Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation

C.J. Stroud has excellent processing abilities and is an accurate thrower. He moves about the zone like a pro, with incredible precision and finesse at all tiers. He is exceptionally skilled at testing narrow openings with ball placements while also excellently avoiding dangers with his throws.

Stroud is proficient at working progressions and can quickly read the entire field. He is anticipated to be taken in the first five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#3 - Will Levis - Kentucky - QB

Will Levis had a difficult season littered with injuries, but he still ranks among the top prospects in the 2023 draft. Levis makes some incredible tosses and has a hand like a gatling gun.

Payday @ourpaydayHQ



Levis has completed 418 of his 636 throws for his team, or 65.7% of them, resulting in 5,232 yards, 43 scores, and 23 interceptions. He now ranks among the top 6 Kentucky players in terms of yards.

#2 - Will Anderson - Alabama - LB

Among the best defensive talents in the 2023 draft class is Will Anderson. In the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting, he came in the fifth place, but his 2022 season was less successful.

In 41 outings at Alabama, the large linebacker recorded 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss.

Barstool Bama @BarstoolAlabama Good luck in the NFL as Bryce Young and Will Anderson officially declare for the draft! #BuiltByBama Good luck in the NFL as Bryce Young and Will Anderson officially declare for the draft! #BuiltByBama https://t.co/2oGCHn1hjn

#1 - Bryce Young - Alabama

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs offside the field after receiving the MVP award during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State

In his first season as a starting QB, the 6'1, 195-pound quarterback Bryce Young tossed seven interceptions and 47 TDs. He guided Alabama to an SEC title, the College Football Playoff National Championship game, where they lost to Georgia. He capped it off with the Heisman Trophy.

Young kept up his impressive performance despite his shoulder problem as a junior. He completed 3,328 passes for 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Young also ran for 185 yards and four TDs on the ground. He'll probably go in the first two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.

