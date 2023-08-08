How many teams did Deion Sanders play for? Exploring the NFL career of the Colorado head coach

Deion Sanders had a prolific career in football and was one of the most remarkable players. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Sanders, nicknamed Prime Time, ruled over the NFL, winning two Super Bowls.

Although he has been a proven winner throughout his career, his success has come with many different teams. Let's take a look:

Atlanta Falcons:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After finishing his stint in the MLB, Deion Sanders entered the NFL Draft in 1989, where the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the 5th overall pick. He played with the Falcons till 1993.

San Francisco 49ers:

After finishing his five-year stint with the Falcons, Deion Sanders signed with the 49ers in 1994. In San Francisco, Sanders earned his first ring as the 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, with Sanders recording the best season of his career.

Dallas Cowboys:

Prime Time's stint with the 49ers was shortlived, as he signed with the Cowboys in 1995. Sanders followed up his success in the Bay Area as he led the Cowboys to victory in Super Bowl XXX.

Washington Redskins:

After nearly six years with the Cowboys, the team released Sanders in June 2000. He signed a seven-year contract with the Redskins, although he abruptly ended his time with the team when he announced his retirement from the NFL in 2001.

Baltimore Ravens:

After a brief hiatus, Sanders returned to the NFL in 2004 when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens after being convinced by his friends Corey Fuller and Ray Lewis. He played two seasons with the Ravens before finally retiring in 2006.

Where did Deion Sanders play in college?

Colorado Football

Before his legendary MLB and NFL career, Sanders made a name for himself in the collegiate circle. He was part of coach Bobby Bowden's Florida State Seminoles, where he played three years of collegiate football while representing the Seminoles in Track & Field and Baseball.

During his time with the Seminoles, he was named a two-time consensus All-American as a cornerback and a third-team All-American in his freshman season in 1986.

He also helped the track & field team of the Seminoles to victory in the national championship. Deion Sanders was the true definition of a multi-faceted athlete throughout his playing career and now as a CFB head coach.