How many toes does Deion Sanders have? Coach Prime's medical condition explored

Deion Sanders’ Colorado fell to its first defeat of the season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Entering Week 4, Coach Prime and his boys seemed invincible, snatching victories against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Colorado State Rams. But for the high standards that Sanders sets for his team, one could already call it a successful season for the Buffaloes.

However, anyone familiar with Sanders would know that although he occasionally goes down, Coach Prime never stays down. Nothing illustrates this better than how he keeps getting back on his feet despite his medical travails.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders had already undergone nine surgeries when he revealed in June that he had eight toes. He was preparing for surgery to remove blood clots from his left leg when he spoke up about the medical challenges he has had to face.

Sanders emerged from the operation with the ability to continue in his role at Colorado, where he has successfully guided the Buffs to everyone's list of must-watch teams for 2023.

Deion Sanders' story of resilience in the face of medical battles

In 2021, when Coach Prime was still the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team, two of his toes had to be amputated. He was absent for three games as a result of the surgery. The amputations also led to blood clots in his left leg, which he had to be removed with more surgeries.

Sanders’ need to undergo surgery earlier in June raised doubts about his ability to continue as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. He dismissed the doubts and got back to the team in a matter of weeks. Nevertheless, the uncertainty continued to linger after it was announced that he would miss the Pac-12 media day in July to keep a doctor’s appointment.

Sanders returned, however, and has been with his team since it resumed for fall camp. Under his leadership, the Buffaloes have a 3-1 record this season and will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat.

Deion Sanders missed the contributions of his treasured double-threat player, Travis Hunter, against Oregon. Hunter is ruled out for a few more weeks, and Coach Prime must find a solution to his lingering absence.

The Buffaloes face another tough test in their next game as they face the USC Trojans, led by star quarterback Caleb Williams, on Saturday, Sept. 30.