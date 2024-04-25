The Washington Huskies made the national championship game and players are using that to have higher landing spots in the NFL draft. But what players are going to be selected and what rounds should we expect to hear the Pac-12 Champions players be drafted?

How many Washington players will get drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft?

There should be nine players from the Washington Huskies who are expected to be drafted this weekend. Let's dive into all nine players and explain what they should be projected to be.

Rome Odunze, WR

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is in the top three wide receivers in this draft class and should be great. He had 23 deep catches last season and caught 75.0% of his contested passes. Odunze is a target machine with 140 targets and finished with 92 receptions for 1,640 yards (17.8 yards per catch) with 13 touchdowns as well as a pair of rushes for 37 yards and a rushing touchdown. He's a top-10 pick and just because he's in the same class as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers does not mean he's a lesser prospect.

Troy Fautanu, OT

One of the best offensive tackles in the draft class, tackle Troy Fautanu has a massive frame at 6 ft. 4 and 317 pounds. He has incredible athletics and could be an interior lineman with his ability to pull on snaps. He allowed three sacks and five quarterback hits in three seasons and is incredible defending the pass. He needs to improve on the run a bit but is an incredible left tackle prospect.

Michael Penix Jr., QB

Do not be surprised to see Michael Penix Jr. being a top-10 draft pick. He completed 363-for-555 (65.4%) for 4.903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Standing at 6 ft. 3 inches tall and weighing 213 pounds, Penix shows promise but could enhance his game by attacking the middle of the field more frequently. He led in deep passing yards last season with 1,787 yards, indicating his prowess. With a bit more resilience under pressure, Penix will add value to any team lucky enough to draft him.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR

Wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is also a strong player in the draft as he had 69 receptions for 1,159 yards (16.8 yards per catch) with nine receiving touchdowns as well as four carries for 32 yards (8.0 yards per rushes) and a rushing touchdown. However, he struggles with his route running but can catch contested passes with the best of them. Polk is likely to be a second-round pick in this year's draft.

Jalen McMillan, WR

Jalen McMillan had a good season for the team last season after showcasing he could be a 1,000+ yard receiver the year before. He finished with 45 receptions for 559 yards (12.4 yards per catch) with five touchdown catches and three rushing attempts for 30 yards (10.0 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown. The third of three Washington Huskies receivers has a high floor to be the second or third receiver in an offense. Expect to see his name called in the third round of this year's draft.

Bralen Trice, EDGE

Bralen Trice has improved statistically each year as he had 49 total tackles with seven sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections. He is a dominant pass rusher and should continue to step up as he had more than 100 quarterback hurries in the last two seasons coming off the edge. Trice's peak is incredible and his floor is extremely high.

Roger Rosengarten, OT

Roger Rosengarten has the ability to be a flyer to be a depth offensive lineman. He was strong in the pass blocking but struggled everywhere else. Expect him to be a backup right tackle and get some spot starts as well.

Dominique Hampton, S

Hampton could be a fifth-round selection in the draft as a two-year starter and a six-year collegiate carer. However, he has struggled in coverage and needs to work on that in the secondary. Hampton finished last season with 108 total tackles with two interceptions and seven pass deflections so he is in a great spot to improve in the NFL.

Dillon Johnson, HB

Dillon Johnson had a strong season for the Huskies as it was the first time he had more than 89 carries in a season. Johnson had 233 attempts for 1,195 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns as well as being a threat in the passing game with 24 catches for 190 yards (7.9 yards per reception). He could be a late sixth or early seventh-round pick as he is just decent at everything but great at nothing. Expect him to be a career third-down back.

