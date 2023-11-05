How many wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy? Looking at the winners list of college football's most coveted title

The Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in NCAA football, is among the most prestigious individual accolades in college sports. Over the years, it has been presented to some of the greatest legends in college football history.

The Heisman has been awarded annually since 1935, and while it typically honors quarterbacks and running backs, wide receivers have also left their mark on the award's history.

How many wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy?

In the 87-year history of the coveted trophy, only three wide receivers have been crowned Heisman winners. Heisman Trophy has traditionally favored quarterbacks and running backs, but these wide receivers defied the odds and etched their names in college football history.

#1. Johnny Rodgers (1972)

Johnny Rodgers, the dynamic wide receiver from the University of Nebraska, made history in 1972 by becoming the first WR to win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Known for his electrifying playmaking abilities, Rodgers showcased his versatility, excelling as a return specialist and receiver. His groundbreaking achievement opened the door for future wide receivers to dream of Heisman glory.

#2. Tim Brown (1987)

Fifteen years after Johnny Rodgers' triumph, Tim Brown of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish added his name to the exclusive list of Heisman-winning wide receivers.

Brown was a standout talent known for his speed, agility and game-changing plays. His exceptional 1987 season had a lasting impact on college football, proving that wide receivers could vie for the trophy.

#3. Desmond Howard (1991)

The most recent wide receiver to hoist the Heisman Trophy is Desmond Howard, who starred for the Michigan Wolverines in 1991. Howard's exceptional skills as a receiver and return specialist captured the hearts of Heisman voters.

His ability to create game-changing moments solidified his place among the college football elite, making him a deserving Heisman recipient.

The trophy winners' list is a testament to the incredible talent that has graced college football. It includes legendary names such as Roger Staubach, Herschel Walker, Bo Jackson, Barry Sanders and Tim Tebow, among many others. These players have not only left an indelible mark on their respective teams but have also contributed to the rich history of college football.

As we celebrate the Heisman's storied history and its remarkable winners, we look forward to the continued evolution of college football and the emergence of new stars who may one day join this exclusive club.