Fantasy Football 2023: Top 5 dual-threat QBs to target in Draft

Fantasy Football is almost here as the NFL regular season creeps closer. Teams may have already begun drafting or planning their selections, but regardless, the day is soon coming when those selections will be put to the test.

When that day comes, it's imperative to have put together a strong team and that means good players. Quarterbacks have suddenly become extremely valuable, especially with there being a sizeable gap between the top options and the rest.

Dual-threat quarterbacks earn rushing points and passing points, so they're even more valuable. Here are some options to target.

Who are the top quarterbacks for fantasy football 2023?

5) Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is a good fantasy football option

Daniel Jones doesn't seem like a dual threat, but he is one of the best. "Vanilla Vick" had the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback, posting over 700 to go along with seven touchdowns on the ground. He's easily a good option, especially if some top traditional passers are off the board.

4) Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts scored the most touchdowns by a quarterback on the ground by a wide margin. His 13, aided by the Philadelphia Eagles' nearly unstoppable QB sneak play, was tops in the league. Expect more of that in 2023 and more of his 760 rushing yards as he continues to excel in both areas of the game.

3) Josh Allen

Josh Allen is a dual threat

Josh Allen may not seem like a dual threat, but his 762 yards and seven rushing touchdowns beg to differ. The quarterback can do it all and is one of the most ferocious running quarterbacks. He's likely to be one of the top three quarterbacks off the board, but he will provide in both areas of the game as a player, which will only help his end of year status.

2) Justin Fields

Justin Fields led the league in rushing by quarterbacks with over 1,000 yards. He also scored eight touchdowns, really coming into his own as a rusher and a passer. With DJ Moore on board, his passing should soar and his rushing will remain as dynamic as ever. He was excellent for a stretch last year, so expect that to continue in 2023.

1) Lamar Jackson

The best and most dynamic running quarterback is Lamar Jackson, but he is also an elite passer. By far, he is the best dual threat for fantasy football. He can run for 100 yards and throw for 300- in the same game. He can truly do it all and he's not just dynamic for a quarterback. The former MVP is one of the best runners in the entire league, but he can also drop dimes over the top. It's tough to see anyone being better as a dual threat for fantasy football next year.

