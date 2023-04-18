How does Tom Brady’s biggest contract compare to Jalen Hurts’ new deal? Tracing rise of QB earnings

Despite being one of the best NFL players of all time, Tom Brady's biggest contract wasn't as big as it could have been. Two factors worked against Brady in that aspect, though his almost $300 million net worth didn't suffer for the lack of a mega contract.

Brady played in an era when the quarterback market wasn't as big as it is now. In fact, all of free agency was different. Star players didn't get as big of a contract as they would now. Inflation and other reasons have contributed to that.

Additionally, Brady never wanted to cripple his team financially. He knew a major contract would potentially hamstring his GM and make building a competitive roster hard. It's a small reason he has so many Super Bowl rings.

Tom Brady's biggest contract was his last one. When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $50 million deal, that was bigger than any he'd had before. How does it compare to the latest massive contract signed in the NFL?

Tom Brady's biggest contract vs. Jalen Hurts' extension

Ultimately, it doesn't compare to Jalen Hurts' contract at all. Hurts was extended for five years and $255 million. His $51 million AAV is higher than any player has ever had in NFL history. It's more than twice Tom Brady's biggest contract.

NFL quarterbacks routinely get major deals these days. Right now, Brady's largest deal would rank 23rd out of active players. Some notable players with bigger contracts are:

Aaron Rodgers, $50.2 million

Russell Wilson, $48.5 million

Deshaun Watson, $46 million

Daniel Jones, $40 million

Derek Carr, $37.5 million

Aaron Donald, $31.6 million

Ryan Tannehill, $29.5 million

TJ Watt, $28 million

Cooper Kupp, $26.7 million

Myles Garrett, AJ Brown, Laremy Tunsil and Geno Smith all make $25 million a year as well. Put simply, Brady never had the league's biggest contract and even if he were in his prime today, he probably still wouldn't.

Players like Hurts deserve to be rewarded for their excellent play, but Brady had bigger things on his mind than a personal check. His seven Super Bowl rings prove that.

