NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers has come to terms with being inferior to Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were foes for well over a decade in the NFL. At the peak of their rivalry, fans would debate about which quarterback was superior.

Now, with Brady retired and Rodgers in the twilight phase of his career, one NFL analyst believes the New York Jets quarterback knows he cannot catch Brady.

Here's how Bart Scott put it on "Get Up" on Friday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This isn't 'scorched earth' Rodgers. This is 'legacy' Rodgers. He came here to cement his legacy and that's far more important. That's why he was willing to give the money away so he can go out and give and create better chances, opportunities to get a second title.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"He understands that he'll never catch Tom Brady, but if he wins a Super Bowl for the New York Jets, it elevates him up there with Peyton Manning. It puts him probably right there among Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas."

Aaron Rodgers aims to join the two-ring club in Super Bowl LVIII

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

The New York Jets QB is halfway to joining the exclusive club of quarterbacks to win the Lombardi Trophy twice. However, how exclusive is the list?

In total, 18 quarterbacks have won multiple Super Bowl titles. Of that number, one has won more than four, two have won four, two have won three, and 13 have won twice. Aaron Rodgers aims to join the group of 13.

In that group are names like Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Steve Young, John Elway, Roger Staubach, and Bart Starr, in addition to the names mentioned by Bart Scott above.

Aaron Rodgers looks to match Brett Favre in Week 1 showdown against Josh Allen

Aaron Rodges at New York Jets v New York Giants

Rodgers will be compared to Brett Favre all season long, and it begins with the quarterback's first matchup on Monday Night Football. In 2008, Favre faced the Miami Dolphins, an AFC East opponent, and won that game 20-14.

Rodgers will face the Buffalo Bills, another AFC East opponent. Nothing short of a Super Bowl win will be able to take the pressure off in New York, but will he be able to deliver this season?