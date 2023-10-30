How many years did Derrick Henry play for Alabama? Injured NFL star's collegiate career explored 

Tennessee Titan's Derrick Henry plied his trade with Alabama at the NCAA level before making the jump to the NFL with the Southern franchise. He spent three seasons at Tuscaloosa, between 2013 and 2015, being a central part of Nick Saban's 2015 national title team.

In total, he recorded 3591 rushing yards, with 42 touchdowns and 285 receiving yards, with three touchdown receptions. His list of personal accolades is impressive, the principal among them being his Heisman Trophy in 2015.

He has also won the Maxwell Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Walter Camp Award, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-SEC, and Unanimous All-American Honors in 2015.

Derrick Henry's Heisman season by the numbers

In the movie-like 2015 season with the Crimson Tide, Herny recorded 2219 rushing yards with 28 touchdowns in 395 carries, breaking SEC records. That year, as a junior, Henry had taken over starting running back duties from T.J. Yeldon, who had left for the NFL after the 2014 season.

He had a list of impressive performances, like his 148 rushing yards and one touchdown in a victory 38-10 over the up-to-that-point-undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. Agaisnt Clemson in the national title game, he had 158 yards with three rushing touchdowns in 36 carries.

Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Derrick Henry with the 45th overall pick. While he took a while to become as productive as he was at Tuscaloosa under Saban, his list of achievements on the pro side of things is also impressive.

He has won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year ( 2020), First Team All-Pro honors (2020), three Pro Bowl selections (2019, 2020, and 2022), he has been twice the league's rushing yards leader (2019, and 2020) and twice the league's rushing touchdowns leader (2019, and 2020).

In seven seasons with Tennessee, he has recorded 8334 rushing yards and 78 touchdowns in 1750 carries. His 2018 99 rushing touchdowns are an NFL record tied with Tony Dorsett. He also has the record with most career games with 200+ yards which he shares with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson.