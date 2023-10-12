Derrick Henry injury update: Latest on Titans RB for fantasy football Week 6

Derrick Henry has plenty of miles in his tires and the bell-cow running back is reaching an age that is creating anxiety for fans and fantasy owners. The running back turns 30 in January and now has popped up on the team's injury report. Will the running back play in Week 6? Here's a look at the latest injury update.

Derrick Henry Injury Update

The running back had a limited practice on Wednesday. However, the team reported that the limited practice wasn't injury-related. On the official report via the team's website, the running back was listed as "NIR - Rest." The abbreviation "NIR" means "not injury related." As such, there appears to be nothing to worry about and the running back will be ready in Week 6.

DeAndre Hopkins, now age 31, also had limited practice on Wednesday. Tinfoil hat theorists might concoct a reason to worry about Henry resting, but not when Hopkins is getting a break.

What happened to Derrick Henry?

The Titans running back also received a rest day last week as well as did DeAndre Hopkins. That said, the running back didn't appear to practice on Wednesday or Thursday last week while Hopkins had a limited and full practice. Henry practiced just once on a Friday last week.

It appears that the team is being as cautious as possible with the running back, trying to preserve what they likely know to be the beating heart of the offense. That said, the running back's toe injury in Week 3 likely pushed the team to take this approach with him.

While he appears fully healthy, it likely opened the eyes of the team to Derrick Henry's fitness as he nears the age of 30.

When will Derrick Henry return?

Henry will be back in the fold in what is likely to be a full capacity in the next game against the Baltimore Ravens. That said, with him getting extra off days over the last few weeks, the worry becomes a question of how much time off is too much. If the running back takes too much time off, he could see a diminished explosiveness when he does get on the field.

So far, Henry has averaged 3.8 yards per carry, two rushing touchdowns, and 328 yards this season. Fans hope he can put together more games like he did against the Cincinnati Bengals when he rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown. Aside from that game, he has failed to earn more than 65 yards in three of the five games of 2023.

Will Henry regain his burst or is he slipping into an Ezekiel Elliott-esque decline?