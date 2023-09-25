How much is Oregon paying Dan Lanning? CFB HC's contract structure and career earnings explored

Over the weekend, Dan Lanning’s Oregon put a pause to the Colorado Buffaloes’ party with a comprehensive thrashing. It is only Lanning’s second season in charge of the Ducks’ football team. But he has established a solid reputation as one of the top coaches in the Pac-12, nay, the entire country.

Oregon realized how valuable Lanning would be for the Ducks, so his original contract in 2021 reflected that worth. Lanning’s original contract with Oregon was worth $29.1 million over a period of six years.

Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in his first season in charge, winning seven of nine conference fixtures in the process. He has also done impressively well in recruitment, with Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class ranking ninth in the country. All these have not gone unnoticed by the University of Oregon Board of Trustees.

Lanning was offered a contract renewal during the last off-season, and his new contract comes with improved pay and more perks as incentives. On his new contract, Lanning’s annual salary will see an increase from $4.7 million to $7 million. There’s more.

Dan Lanning’s renewed deal with Oregon guarantees an annual $200,000 increase in his salary every year through 2028. To illustrate just how much Oregon values Lanning’s services, his buyout has also increased to $20 million.

The deal offers several incentives to bolster Lanning’s performance. They include $500,000 for a national championship win and another $500,000 for a CFP national championship game appearance. If he leads the team to a CFP semi-final berth, he gets another $250,000, while a non-semi-final CFP bowl appearance will earn him $150,000.

Dan Lanning also gets incentives for performance at the conference. A conference championship game win will earn the Ducks football head coach $150,000, while he gets $100,000 for winning the divisional title.

Furthermore, if Lanning’s Oregon football team achieves seven wins in a season, he gets $100,000 for post-season bowl games. With four wins in the bag already, he needs only three more to reach this milestone this season.

Other winning milestones Lanning will be aiming for include nine regular-season wins, for which he gets $100,000. He gets $200,000 for between 10 and 13 regular-season wins.

Dan Lanning’s incentives are not limited to athletic performances. If his team achieves an APR rating of 985 or more, he earns $100,000. On a personal level too, he gets $25,000 if he wins the conference coach of the year award. In addition, he will earn $50,000 if he wins the AP or Walter Camp national coach of the year.