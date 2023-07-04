How did Pastor David Forbes save Colorado HC Deion Sanders' life? Coach Prime left a life of suicide and depression for a higher calling

Deion Sanders is more than a coach. He's a legend who excelled in both the NFL and MLB. But despite his success and fame, Sanders faced some dark challenges.

He recently opened up about how he found God and overcame his struggles with the help of a pastor from Columbus, Ohio.

Coach Prime met Pastor David Forbes in 1997 while playing for the Cincinnati Reds. Sanders was going through a devastating divorce from his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, and lost custody of his two children, Deion Jr. and Deiondra.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders revealed that he felt hopeless and "suicidal" and even tried to end his life by crashing his car in Cincinnati. During this time, his agent connected him with Pastor Forbes, who invited him to his church.

"I was going through the trials and tribulations of life," Deion Sanders said. "I was pretty much running on fumes. I was empty, no peace, no joy. Losing hope with the progression of everything."

Pastor Forbes helped Coach Prime find balance and gave him "spiritual help." During an appearance on I Am Athlete, Sanders revealed:

"I gave my life to the Lord in a condo all alone in Cincinnati, Ohio, while I was playing baseball. I went through a roller coaster of emotions. I was at the bottom of, to me, what life was."

Sanders’ previous challenges had a positive outcome when he returned to Ohio to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. A complete circle in his amazing career.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.

Deion Sanders released from hospital after surgery for blood clots

Deion Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, posted a picture on Instagram of Sanders in his hospital bed

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has been making headlines for his health lately, worrying fans. The former pro football star had surgery last Friday.

Sanders left the hospital on Monday, June 29, three days after the operation. His girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds’ Instagram post showed that the Pro Football Hall of Famer is healing and resting at home.

Coach Prime's health issues go back to September 2021. Since then, his left leg has caused him so much pain that he had to undergo at least ten surgeries. There may be more to come.

In 2021, both sides of his left calf were cut out, and two of his toes were removed. The surgery Sanders had on Friday was done to take out a dangerous blood clot in his left thigh and some smaller ones below his knee.

Sanders became the head coach of the Buffaloes in late 2022 and is set to coach his first game against TCU on September 2. Besides guiding his team to a good finish next season, he also has to watch his health.

We can’t wait to see him walk up and down the sidelines when the season starts.

Poll : 0 votes