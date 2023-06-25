Deion Sanders, the head coach of Colorado football, is recovering well after surgery to fix a blood clot that endangered his circulation and possibly his foot.

His girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, posted a picture on Instagram of Sanders in his hospital bed, smiling and showing two thumbs up.

Sanders, who left Jackson State to join Colorado earlier this year, has been suffering from health issues related to poor blood circulation for some time. He has had surgery to prevent the risk of losing his foot.

He also had two toes amputated during his time at Jackson State because of blood clots.

The school did not comment officially on Sanders' condition, but Edmonds thanked the fans for their prayers and support. She wrote:

"We declare.. God has #CoachPrime @deionsanders covered today! Thank you so much Fam for all your prayers!!"

His GF Tracey Edmonds posted: “We are so grateful for the healing power of God. It was a long, but successful day! He is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery!"



Sanders, who is in his first season at Colorado, recently met with his medical team to discuss the possibility of amputating his left foot. His talk with the doctors was shown as part of “Thee Pregame Show” on YouTube.

Sanders said he had no sensation on the bottom of his foot. He said the surgery was to “try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That’s what’s going on.”

Deion Sanders' recovery is good news for Colorado fans

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game

Deion Sanders' recovery is good news for Colorado fans, who are eager to see him make his debut as the Buffaloes' head coach. Sanders, who left HBCU Jackson State with a 27-6 record, has generated a lot of buzz and backlash at Colorado after he effectively told nearly 20 players to leave for the transfer portal.

Sanders has also drawn around 45,000 fans to the Buffaloes' spring game and secured a lot of national attention on television for his first season at the helm.

Colorado will face TCU on Sept. 2 in their season opener. That’s when he will coach his first game with the team. He is expected to be fully recovered by then and ready to lead the Buffaloes to glory.

