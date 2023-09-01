With three new teams joining the ACC soon, one may be wondering how to stream ACC Network for its upcoming college football games. Don't worry, we'll teach you how to in this article.

This article presents different options to learn how to stream the ACC network for this college football season. Let's start.

How to stream the ACC network without cable

If you don't have cable, don't worry. There are alternate options for you to stream the ACC Network and never miss a game. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the best option for you is to sign up with Sling TV.

When you are signing up for Sling, choose the Sling Orange/combined Orange & Blue plan. Then, add the Sports Extra package for an additional $11 for Sling Orange users. This is perhaps the most affordable option as it also offers 50% off for your first month.

Here are some other options apart from Sling (via GroundReason):

DIRECTV STREAM - Has a five-day free trial after which you will be charged $74.99/month

- Has a five-day free trial after which you will be charged $74.99/month Hulu Live TV : Aside from the ACC Network, it offers Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99/month

: Aside from the ACC Network, it offers Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99/month fuboTV - Offers a one-week free trial after which you will be charged $74.99/month

- Offers a one-week free trial after which you will be charged $74.99/month YouTube TV - Offers a free trial after which you will be charged $72.99/month. However, new users will only have to pay $64.99/month for the first three months

- Offers a free trial after which you will be charged $72.99/month. However, new users will only have to pay $64.99/month for the first three months Vidgo: Costs $69.99/month with no apparent concessions/freebies

Why watch the ACC Network moving forward?

As previously mentioned, the conference recently announced the addition of three new teams into its fold, namely Stanford, Cal, and SMU. All three will be full members starting the 24-25 school year.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. has this to say about their new member teams:

"We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league. Cal, SMU, and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC, and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff, and entire campus community, alumni, and fans."

With the addition of these three new schools to the ACC, the Pac-12 now has only two schools committed to stay past 2023-2024: Oregon State and Washington State. The conference has now lost a total of eight schools at this point, basically decimating it.

Cal, Stanford, and SMU's ACC deals--what will they get?

Entering the ACC means all three schools will come at a major discount. For one, SMU will likely spend nine years without broadcast rights money, while Cal and Stanford will receive a meager 30% share of media rights payouts (via ESPN). But this doesn't mean these schools will struggle. Stanford, for one, had an insane $36.3 billion endowment last year. Cal had $6.9 billion of its own and SMU $1.9 billion.

For now, insiders say Stanford and Cal are expected to get bigger ACC shares as the years pass. Their share is said to increase to 70% within eight years of membership, then to 75% in year nine, and 100% by their tenth year.