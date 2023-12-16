How to watch California vs Texas Tech today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl 2023

For the 2023 edition of the Independence Bowl, California vs Texas Tech will battle out. The Golden Bears and the Red Raiders were far from the best teams in the FBS during the regular season. But hey, they still did what they had to and earned their rights to this year's Bowl, even if both only had 6-6 records.

However, those records will mean nothing come game day at Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The two teams have considerable confidence heading into this year's Independence Bowl, as the Red Raiders have won three of their previous four while the Golden Bears have won three straight to finish the year strong. Furthermore, many feel Texas Tech has a slim chance of winning the game.

For now, it's still too close to call, even if the Red Raiders are the slight favorites. What remains is to watch the game live and see things unfold as play ensues. So, who's going to come out victorious at this year's Independence Bowl?

What channel is California vs Texas Tech on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The Independence Bowl featuring California vs. Texas Tech will be live-streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is California vs Texas Tech today?

California vs. Texas Tech will kick off at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for California against the Texas Tech Red Raiders?

A lot of people didn't believe that Fernando Mendoza could be Cal's starting QB moving forward, and yet, here he is. Heading into college, he had no FBS offers. But Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox gave him his chance, and he ran with it.

Now, Mendoza is expected to help lead Cal over Texas Tech as the slim underdogs. His 1,447 pass yards for the season (131-of-210, 62.4 CMP%) 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions was a good split when it comes to Pac-12 QBs.

So expect him to use his passing skills to try to exploit the Red Raiders' passing defense, which is far from elite and, arguably, not even "good" in and of itself.

Who will be the starting QB for Texas Tech against the California Golden Bears?

Behren Morton's stats for the year are not exactly too far off from Mendoza's. Here's his split: 1,498 pass yards on 155-250 (62.0 CMP%), 12 TDs, and seven interceptions. As a former backup QB, Morton has been doing just fine at the QB1 position for a good chunk of the year until his injury in Week 10.

Safe to say, Morton could also be doing as much damage as Mendoza does on the passing end. That's because if Texas Tech's passing defense is middling at best, Cal's is just downright atrocious. The Golden Bears never crack the top 100 in Opp Pass Play %, Opp Completion %, Opp Passes/Game, and Opp Pass Yards/Game.

What this means is that while Mendoza can certainly give Texas Tech problems, Morton can downright change the game's outcome by himself if his passing performance is top-notch.

