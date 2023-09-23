How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Saturday 23rd | College Football Week 4

Week 4 of college football will gift us a game that might shape the race for the Pac-12's 2023 title. Deion Sanders Colorado faces Dan Lanning's Oregon. The Ducks are currently ranked No. 10 and the Buffaloes No.19, both of them undefeated so far.

This is a clash of potential first-rounders at the quarterback position, between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Oregon's Bo Nix. Both signal callers have had terrific seasons so far, but Sanders' year so far has been Heisman caliber.

The Buffaloes will have to face this test without their CB/WR star Travis Hunter, who is out with a lacerated liver after a tackle by a Colorado State defensive back in Week 3's victory over the Rams.

Oregon confidently defeated Hawaii 55-10 last week, as Bo Nix threw 247 yards with three touchdown passes. The Ducks running game was also strong, at 210 yards.

The Boulder school dodged a bullet last week versus CSU, as Shadeur Sanders made a heroic final drive to tie the game with 36 left in the clock. After throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr., the signal caller had to make a two-point conversion to Michael Harrison to tie the game. They won 43-35 in overtime.

Sanders threw 348 yards with four touchdown passes and his first interception of the year. The Buffaloes running game proved almost non-existent, as they recorded only 70 rushing yards.

What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon on?

You can watch the game on ABC through your cable provider, or stream it on their app. You can stream ABC on DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV Elite, Vidgo, DirecTV Stream Ultimate, or Spectrum TV Choice.

When and where is Colorado vs. Oregon?

The game will be played on Saturday, September 23, at Autzen Stadium in Eugen, Oregon.

What's the game start time?

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Who's the favorite?

While this encounter is raising national interest given the turnaround Coach Prime has been able to accomplish so far, Oregon is still expected to win by a sizeable margin as a 21-point favorite.

The Colorado team showed some important weaknesses in Week 3 when they struggled to win a game in which they were heavily favored. The loss of Travis Hunter won't help their cause, as his absence will hurt both the offensive and defensive side of things.