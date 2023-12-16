How to watch Georgia Southern vs Ohio today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Myrtle Beach Bowl 2023

For the 2023 edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, it will be Georgia Southern vs Ohio. The two teams did what they could during the regular season to earn this berth, and it will be a good feather to either team's cap. But whatever happens, this should be quite an exciting matchup.

It's safe to say that the Eagles and the Bobcats had drastically different regular seasons. Georgia Southern had an even 6-6 win-loss record and was in the middle of a mediocre campaign. Ohio, on the other hand, relatively coasted through the year with a 9-3 record. A good chunk of their wins were also by double-digits, so it seems to be quite clear who's the underdog heading into this game.

But whatever happens, those win-loss records will mean nothing once Georgia Southern vs Ohio start their on-field scrap. It's all set now for the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Who's coming out on top? Better yet to just watch the game live and see things unfold.

What channel is Georgia Southern vs Ohio on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The Myrtle Beach Bowl featuring Georgia Southern vs Ohio will be live-streamed on Fubo TV. Aside from that, it will also be available on ESPN+.

What time is Georgia Southern vs Ohio on today?

Georgia Southern vs Ohio will kick off at 11:00 am ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia Southern against the Ohio Bobcats?

You might not have heard about Davis Brin until this Bowl game, but now you do. He is one of the best QBs in the nation whose name is almost always overshadowed by more "notorious" peers. But his numbers are nothing short of extraordinary for a relative unknown.

For the year, Brin has logged this amazing split: 3,431 total pass yards on 330-510 attempts (64.7 CMP%), with 22 TDs and 16 interceptions. These are elite numbers. The former Tulsa transfer is also quite the veteran, having used the COVID exemption (much like Bo Nix) to play his sixth season in college. And judging by his numbers, he alone would be more than enough for the Bobcats' defense to handle.

Who will be the starting QB for Ohio against the Georgia Southern Eagles?

Losing Kurtis Rourke, a QB who would've been able to match Brins pass-for-pass, would be a massive blow to the Bobcats' chances at winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl. In his place, there's a good chance that senior Parker Navarro will be stepping in (via Odds Checker). But he'll be far below his Georgia Southern counterpart in terms of snaps and overall experience.

For the year, Navarro has only passed for a total of 65 yards on 7-of-10 attempts. But while his passing leaves a bit to be desired, he is also quite effective as a rusher with 10 carries on 107 total rushing yards. If he's to be a real threat to the Eagles, he'll have to bring his A-game on the ground. But that could prove quite difficult due to Georgia Southern's rushing defense, which is ranked 28th in Opp Rushes/Game and 20th in Opp Rush Play %.

