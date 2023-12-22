How to watch Georgia Tech vs UCF today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl 2023

Georgia Tech vs UCF headlines the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl, and these two teams did all they could to earn this Bowl appearance.

While they started the season flat-footed, the Yellowjackets did finish it strong. Heading into this Bowl, they have all the confidence in the world. That sixth win with only two games remaining in the regular season was critical for their Bowl eligibility. Aside from that, they also upset a marquee team in UNC and kept things close with the mighty Georgia Bulldogs.

Safe to say, Georgia Tech is not a team that UCF can afford to sleep on. But the Knights, while far from a marquee team themselves, are not exactly underdogs. This is the third time in five years that they've been in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Not to mention, this is also their eighth straight postseason bowl appearance (via USA Today). So counting them out just based on their regular season performance isn't the wisest thing to do.

Either way, all regular season records don't mean anything come the Bowl. So who's it going to be? Georgia Tech vs UCF in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl is next.

What channel is Georgia Tech vs UCF on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The Gasparilla Bowl featuring Georgia Tech vs UCF will be live-streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is Georgia Tech vs UCF on today?

Georgia Tech vs UCF will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Dec. 22.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia Tech against the UCF Knights?

Haynes King will once again lead the offense for the Yellowjackets, as he always have all year. As the main cog of a more running-oriented offense, he still managed to tally 2,755 passing yards. He also reached 300 yards in two games this year, and was still a potent threat on the ground with 648 rushing yards.

The former Texas A&M standout will be a consistent two-way threat for the Knights' defense to deal with. UCF's passing defense is not elite by any means, but they will fare far better in that area when dealing with King. Now, if they can shore up their defense, they have a good chance at containing the Georgia Tech QB1.

Who will be the starting QB for UCF against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets?

John Rhys Plumlee's numbers aren't really on the same level as King's, but he is capable of stuffing the stat sheet like any other. He has already totaled 2,073 passing yards this season, with at least 248 of them in three straight games. He's also a decent rusher with 473 total rushing yards on 91 carries, alongside five total touchdowns.

His rushing will be the perfect complement to UCF's running-based offense, which ranks an elite third in yards per rush, fourth in rush yards per game, and 21st in rush play percentage.

