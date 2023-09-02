How to watch Iowa vs. Utah State game today? - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream September 2 | College Football Week 1 

The Utah State Aggies and the Iowa Hawkeyes are locking horns in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. Both teams will be looking to make a positive impact and give it their all to emerge as the winners of the contention.

The Iowa Hawkeyes completed the previous season with a record of 8-5. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been leading the team since 1999, providing him with valuable experience in analyzing the team's composition and determining the best approach. They are considered strong contenders for the Big 10 Conference championship, which they were unable to secure in 2022.

As for the Utah State Aggies, they recorded a 6-7 campaign last season. However, Utah State won five of the last seven games that they played in 2022, making it to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, where they lost 38-10 to Memphis. And now coach Blake Anderson will be looking forward to improving on their last season's performance to maybe make their way to success in the MWC conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Given below is everything you need to know about the Iowa vs. Utah State game of Week 1

What channel is Iowa vs. Utah State on Today?

CFB fans can catch the week 1 action of Iowa vs. Utah State from the comfort of their homes. The game will be broadcast on the FOX Sports channel on television. It will also alternately live-stream on the Fox Sports app as well as the FuboTV website, where they have a 7-day free trial.

When and where are the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Utah State Aggies playing?

The game is set to take place on September 2 at Kinnick Stadium, the home base of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It is located in Iowa City, where the Utah State Aggies will be traveling for their season opener against them.

Iowa vs. Utah State Start Time

The game is set to take place in the afternoon. The time scheduled for the game is 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT)

Who will start as QB for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

The Hawkeyes are going with Michigan Wolverines transfer Cade McNamara as their starting QB heading into week 1. McNamara has built a name for himself in Michigan, leading them to the Big 10 title in 2021. Last season, he got injured, which led to JJ McCarthy replacing him as QB1 for the Wolverines.

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan

This led to him transferring to Iowa. While he is still recovering from the injury, backup Deacon Hill will be in place to step up if the task is too difficult for McNamara considering his physical health.

Who will start as QB for the Utah State Aggies?

Utah State is going with Cooper Legas as their starting QB in the season opener against Iowa. Legas started eight games in 2022 as a junior, going on to rack 1,499 passing yards and 11 TDs. This makes him the preferred choice to lead the team once again on the field as a super senior.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Memphis v Utah State

The team has also named Wyoming transfer Levi Williams as the backup to Legas. Williams has had limited playing time with his previous team. So now he will have the opportunity to make a mark if Cooper Legas suffers from any unfortunate injuries on the field.