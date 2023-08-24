Cade McNamara's offseason practice was affected by a leg injury, forcing him to miss most of it. The injury and McNamara's absence were confirmed by Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz.

During a discussion with KCCI News anchor Shannon Ehrhardt, McNamara conveyed a positive outlook. He shared his situation in-depth and confirmed his availability for the season opener.

Ehrdarhdt asked McNamara point-blank about his situation:

"You talk about the rehabbing, how are you coming along?"

McNamara replied in an optimistic tone, sharing his plans:

"I'm progressing, and that's what I'm gonna say about that."

McNamara sustained the leg injury in question during the August 12 scrimmage, reporting an issue with the muscle. His confirmation is in consonance with the announcement made by Ferentz on a separate occasion, saying he was expected to join as the season started. Ferentz talked about McNamara's return, saying:

"The good news is I think he has a chance to start working towards the end of this week. Certainly by next Monday when we hit the field thinking about our opponent ... we'll know more at the end of the week, but I'm optimistic and we'll see."

Cade McNamara's growing prestige: mentions amid challenges

McNamara's ascent as the Iowa Hawkeyes' starting quarterback has earned much prestige to date. He was placed on the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List and was 25th as the starting quarterback on the CFB preseason Top 25 Poll. McNamara is among the Top 48 quarterbacks on the list, joined by other Big Ten standouts.

McNamara is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 205 pounds. He guided Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2021. His championship experience in 2021 includes 2,576 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and a 64.2% pass completion rate with six interceptions.

Ferentz certainly thinks highly of the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback as he mentioned him on Iowa’s media day, saying:

“He’s been outstanding. He’s just a really good leader. He’s a good football player. He’s got good vision, makes good decisions. It’s really been positive. Excited he’s here.”

After McNamara's preseason preparation was hampered due to his leg injury, his interview gave some relief to the fans. Moreover, his progress in rehabilitation is bearing its fruits, as per his statement.