How to watch New Mexico State vs Fresno State today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Isleta New Mexico Bowl 2023

New Mexico State versus Fresno State are the combatants for the 2023 New Mexico Bowl, and it's going to be a doozy. Both teams are in the top half of their conferences with 8-4 and 10-4 win-loss records, respectively. And this year's Bowl game is going to be more than enough to decide which is the better team.

But while that is true, New Mexico State does have something on its side: its undefeated record in Bowl games (via Sporting News). Granted, they've only been in four, but this is still quite a feat. For now, though, the Aggies shouldn't be caught napping on the field just letting their undefeated record do the work for them. They still have to contend with the Bulldogs, and at this point, anything can happen.

Either way, the favorites are still New Mexico State by a slim margin. Fresno State has been dealing with several health issues both to its players and head coach (via VSiN), so they'll have that going against them. Aside from that, the Aggies are coming off a rather disappointing finish in the CUSA title game, which they lost to the Liberty Flames. Expect NM State to come out on the field with a vengeance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is New Mexico State vs Fresno State on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The New Mexico Bowl featuring New Mexico State vs Fresno State will be live streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is New Mexico State vs Fresno State on today?

New Mexico State vs Fresno State will kick off at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for New Mexico State against the Fresno State Bulldogs?

After star QB Diego Pavia figured in an incident with rival school UNM, there's a bit of trepidation about whether or not he'll be playing in the New Mexico Bowl. But head coach Jerry Kill says he's "cautiously optimistic" of Pavia's return (via the Albuquerque Journal).

So if things don't pan out for the Aggies, Blaze Berlowitz could see action in Pavia's place. He played in only one game in the season thus far (against the Liberty Flames) and posted this statline: 134 pass yards (36 rushing) on 10-of-19 pass attempts with one TD and interception each.

Who will be the starting QB for Fresno State against the New Mexico State Aggies?

Mikey Keene has held the starting QB position for Fresno State ever since the season started, and he'll be expected to once again lead the team at center. For the sake of numbers, here's his split for the year so far: 2,596 pass yards on 252-of-383 attempts, alongside 21 TDs and nine interceptions.

There's almost no reason for Keene not to start the New Mexico Bowl, especially since the team already lost backup Logan Fife to the transfer portal.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season